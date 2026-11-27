Tom Brady Admits He Wasn't Great Friends With Peyton Manning During Playing Career
Tom Brady described the relationship of him and Peyton Manning on and off the field in the newest edition of #AskTom.
How close were legendary quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning on the field? Not as close as you would think. Brady faced a variety of talented quarterbacks in his career, but no one was as competitive as Manning.
On this week's edition of #AskTom, Brady was asked about his relationship with Manning on the field, given the rise of quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes' friendship.
"I don't think Peyton and I had a great friendship until we both retired," Brady said on #AskTom. "We've always enjoyed each other. We've always been very friendly towards each other.
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