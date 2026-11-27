Tom Brady described the relationship of him and Peyton Manning on and off the field in the newest edition of #AskTom.

How close were legendary quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning on the field? Not as close as you would think. Brady faced a variety of talented quarterbacks in his career, but no one was as competitive as Manning.

On this week's edition of #AskTom, Brady was asked about his relationship with Manning on the field, given the rise of quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes' friendship.

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"I don't think Peyton and I had a great friendship until we both retired," Brady said on #AskTom. "We've always enjoyed each other. We've always been very friendly towards each other.