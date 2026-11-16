Tom Arnold Reveals Dating Struggles and Defends Roseanne Barr on New Tour

Tom Arnold opens up about his nine-and-a-half-year dating drought and why 60-something women reject him, while defending Roseanne Barr's recent comments on her New York Times piece.

Tom Arnold, 67, has candidly discussed his prolonged period without a romantic partner, noting he has not had a date for nine and a half years. In an interview published on Friday, November 13, Arnold expressed frustration with the dating pool for his age group while simultaneously acknowledging the appeal of women in their sixties. He revealed that despite his own age, he remains serious about finding love and being loved by someone special.

Tom Arnold's Dating Criteria for Women

Arnold stated that he used to advise others to date within their own age bracket, but changed his perspective after observing the physical state of peers. He described older men as disgusting, yet he has discovered that many women in their sixties are funny, smart, and sexy. Despite this attraction, Arnold noted a significant barrier to forming relationships with this demographic, specifically regarding his current financial and family status.

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He explained that these women are not looking for a man who previously possessed significant wealth but now has two young children. Arnold shared that when potential partners learn about his situation, they dismiss him immediately as not being what they want. He emphasized that while he would like to love somebody and be loved, his current life circumstances make finding a partner in this age group particularly difficult.

Roseanne Barr and Randy Quaid Relationship

Tom Arnold addressed rumors surrounding his new tour, My Crazy X-Wife, confirming that Roseanne Barr does not rank as his craziest ex-wife. He noted that fans often assume Barr holds that title due to their high-profile marriage, but Arnold clarified that they did not have children together, which prevents her from topping his list of chaotic relationships. He expressed deep love for his own children and his friends, stating that he has survived four marriages and will be fine.

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Barr, 73, recently told The Hollywood Reporter published on Tuesday, October 20, that she is in love with her on-screen partner Randy Quaid. She joked about wishing Quaid would leave his wife to marry her, citing her enjoyment of making out with him during their filming. Barr referred to this as a paradigm shift, thanking Arnold for defending her, which she claimed was the first time he had done something right for her in 33 years.

Arnold Responds to Barr's Comments

Arnold reacted to Barr's public praise via X, writing that he had predicted he would do something so cool that his first ex-wife would be forced to say something almost nice about him. He did not deny the truth of her statement regarding their past but maintained that her behavior on Saturday Night Live, where she shared confidential information about his private life, was the worst thing she did. He stated that such personal details should be taken to the grave, highlighting the boundary he feels was crossed in their public feud.

Through his new tour, Arnold continues to share stories about his past relationships while defending Barr from new rumors. He stressed that while fans associate the show title with Barr, he has other ex-wives who were more chaotic. The tour serves as a platform for Arnold to reclaim his narrative and express his current views on love, family, and the challenges of aging in the public eye.