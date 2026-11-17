Actor Tom Arnold discloses he has not had sex in nine and a half years, citing distaste for peers, while noting a shift in perspective after meeting attractive women in his age group at his comedy shows.

Tom Arnold has publicly disclosed that he has not engaged in sexual activity for nine and a half years, a revelation made during an interview with Page Six at Cure Addiction's third annual fundraising event. The sixty-seven-year-old actor and comedian shared these personal details while attending the charity gala held at the Beverly Hills Hotel on November 9. This admission came amid a broader discussion of his ongoing struggles with addiction and recent physical injuries, including a broken back sustained earlier in the year.

Arnold Clarifies Nine-Year Sexual Abstinence

Tom Arnold initially told reporters that he had not been on a single date for nine and a half years. When asked if this prolonged period of dating inactivity had affected his nocturnal activities, he confirmed the lack of intimacy was real and absolute. He stated bluntly that he had not had sex in nine and a half years, attributing part of the cause to his current physical limitations. Arnold joked that due to his back injury, he would likely have to assume a passive role should any intimacy occur. He also crudely noted that he still masturbates occasionally to manage physical discomfort. These comments were made in a candid and unfiltered manner, reflecting his reputation for outspokenness. The actor did not shy away from the personal nature of the topic, treating it with a mix of humor and honesty.

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Shifts in Perspective on Aging and Romance

Tom Arnold explained that he previously found women his own age to be disgusting, which significantly contributed to his dating drought. He cited frequent advice from others to date someone of his own generation, a suggestion he previously rejected based on his aesthetic preferences. However, Arnold admitted that his views have recently evolved after meeting several women in their sixties. He described these women as funny, smart, and sexy, noting that they attend his sit-down comedy performances. This change in perception has softened his previous disdain for age-appropriate partners. Arnold now acknowledges that the dating pool may be more viable than he once believed. His outlook has shifted from total dismissal to cautious optimism. He recognizes that there are attractive candidates within his peer group.

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Barriers to New Relationships and Family Dynamics

Despite his renewed openness to dating, Tom Arnold identifies significant personal obstacles that deter potential partners. He jokes that he is now the one turning off interested women due to his current life circumstances. Specifically, he highlights the burden of supporting two young children as a potential dealbreaker for new romantic interests. Arnold has a thirteen-year-old son named Jax and a ten-year-old daughter named Quinn. These children are from his marriage to Ashley Groussman, his fourth wife. The couple wed in 2009 but separated in 2019 and finalized their divorce in 2020. Arnold notes that potential dates are often deterred by the financial and emotional demands of raising young kids as an older single parent. He suggests that women looking for ease and stability might find his situation too complex. This practical reality contrasts with his romantic desires. He wants love but faces logistical hurdles.

Future Hopes and Past High-Profile Relationships

Tom Arnold remains hopeful that he will find a meaningful connection despite his current struggles. He believes that one day a relationship will happen, citing overt interest from some women at his shows. Arnold acknowledges that his children might be disappointed if he repeats past poor relationship choices. His most famous romantic entanglement was with Roseanne Barr, whom he married in 1990. That marriage was highly publicized and ended in divorce. Despite his history of turbulent relationships, Arnold expresses a simple desire to love and be loved. He views this basic human connection as still attainable. The Daily Mail contacted Arnold's representatives for further comment regarding these statements. As of now, no official response has been received. The actor continues to perform and advocate for addiction recovery. His recent comments provide a raw glimpse into the personal challenges faced by aging celebrities.