Tom Arnold Reveals 9.5 Year Sex Dry Spell Attributed to Age Preference

Tom Arnold discusses his nine-and-a-half-year hiatus from dating and sex at a Beverly Hills charity event, citing changing views on age and current back injuries.

Tom Arnold has publicly disclosed that he has not engaged in sexual activity for nearly nine and a half years, a personal milestone he discussed during a recent charity appearance. The 67-year-old actor and comedian made the confession while speaking with Page Six reporters at the Cure Addiction organization's third annual fundraising evening. The event took place on November 9 at the Beverly Hills Hotel, drawing attention for its mix of celebrity presence and philanthropic focus.

Arnold Discusses Personal Struggles

During the interview, Arnold opened up about the significant changes in his personal life, specifically noting that he had not been on a date in that same nine-and-a-half-year timeframe. When questioned about how this extended period of solitude affected his nocturnal activities, the former actor did not shy away from the topic. He bluntly confirmed the lack of sexual intercourse, attributing part of the reason to his historical aversion to women who were of his own age group.

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Arnold also addressed the physical challenges he has faced recently, particularly after breaking his back earlier in the year. He joked that his current back condition would likely force him to take a passive role in any future intimate encounters, stating he would probably have to be on the bottom. Despite these physical limitations, he admitted that he still engages in masturbation occasionally to clear out bodily functions, maintaining a candid and humorous tone throughout the conversation.

Changing Perspectives on Age

For years, Arnold maintained a strong preference against dating women his own age, describing them as disgusting in a past interview context. He recalled receiving advice from others to date someone his own age, only to dismiss the suggestion by pointing out the physical frailties he observed in his peer group. He noted that fans his age who attended his sit-down comedy shows frequently confessed to their own addiction struggles and back problems, reinforcing his initial reluctance.

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However, Arnold admitted that his perspective has shifted in recent times. He revealed that he has met several women in their sixties who have helped expand his horizons. He described these women as funny, smart, and sexy, noting that they frequently attend his comedy performances. This change in attitude suggests a growing openness to romantic possibilities with women of a similar generation, despite his previous rigid stance on the matter.

Obstacles in Modern Dating

While Arnold has become more receptive to dating older women, he identified several personal factors that currently deter potential partners. He joked that he might now be the one turning off dates due to his financial and familial situation. He described himself as a guy who used to have a lot of money but now has two little kids, a reality that many potential partners find unappealing.

He mentioned that women he meets after shows are sometimes overt about their interest and even express a desire to help him. Despite these advances, he remains skeptical about finding a lasting connection, partly because of his children. He acknowledged that his past choices might make his children, Jax and Quinn, bummed out if he were to enter a new serious relationship. The comedian shares custody of his son Jax, who is 13, and his daughter Quinn, who is 10, with his fourth ex-wife, Ashley Groussman.

Family History and Future Outlook

Arnold's personal history includes a high-profile marriage to Roseanne Barr in the early 1990s, which ended in divorce. He later married Ashley Groussman in 2009, but the couple separated in 2019 after a decade together. He finalized his divorce from Groussman the following year, maintaining a focus on his co-parenting responsibilities. Despite the complexities of his family life, Arnold expressed hope for the future, stating that it would be good to love somebody and be loved.

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The Daily Mail reached out to Arnold's representatives for further comment on these statements but had not received a response at the time of reporting. Arnold remains optimistic that his luck with women might turn around soon, even as he acknowledges the challenges posed by his age, health, and financial status. He continues to perform stand-up comedy, using his platform to connect with audiences and potentially meet new people who share his evolving views on age and romance.