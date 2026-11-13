Tom Arnold Reveals 10-Year Dry Spell and Changed Views on Dating Women in Their 60s

Tom Arnold discusses his decade-long break from intimacy, his evolving perspective on dating peers, and his journey with addiction while promoting his comedy tour.

Tom Arnold has publicly confirmed that he has not engaged in sexual activity for the past ten years, attributing this long hiatus to his former negative perceptions of women in his own age group. The 67-year-old actor and comedian shared these personal details during an exclusive interview with Page Six, revealing a significant shift in his romantic outlook after years of isolation. Arnold admitted that his previous dismissal of potential partners was rooted in a deep-seated prejudice that he has since worked to overcome through recent experiences on the road.

Evolution Of Dating Standards And Age Preferences

Arnold explained that for nearly a decade, he resisted suggestions to date someone his own age because he held a harsh and inaccurate view of the demographic. He recalled friends advising him to look for companionship among his peers, to which he responded with disgust, claiming that people in their sixties were "freaking disgusting." This sentiment was so strong that he believed he had no viable options for dating within his generation, leading to a solitary romantic life that lasted for nine and a half years.

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However, his perspective changed dramatically while on his nationwide "My Crazy X-Wife" comedy tour, where he encountered numerous women in their sixties who defied his stereotypes. Arnold noted that he met many funny, smart, and attractive women who helped dismantle his previous biases, leading him to realize that dating someone from his own generation could be a viable and rewarding path. He now acknowledges that there is a substantial pool of qualified partners available, contradicting his earlier assertions about the unworthiness of his age group.

Personal History And Past Relationships

Arnold's complicated view on relationships is deeply intertwined with his high-profile marriage to actress Roseanne Barr, with whom he was married and divorced in 1994. Barr, who fired Arnold from his positions as a writer and producer on the hit sitcom "Roseanne" in the same year they separated, has publicly claimed that their marriage ended due to his substance abuse and alleged physical and psychological abuse. Barr has recently stated that she viewed herself as a victim of battered wife syndrome, attributing her tolerance of his behavior to the deliberate lowering of her self-esteem.

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Following his divorce from Barr, Arnold went on to marry and divorce three more times, including a marriage to Ashley Groussman from 2009 to 2020. He shares two children, Jax and Quinn, who are currently 13 and 10 years old, with Groussman. Arnold has been transparent about his history of poor decision-making, admitting that his past actions have let his children down and created significant challenges in his role as a father.

Addiction Struggles And Sobriety Journey

The comedian has been open about his long battle with addiction, revealing that he began drinking at the age of 12 and started using drugs after finishing high school. Although he is currently not sober due to the use of prescription drugs during his recovery from a broken back and other surgeries, he maintains a strong support system to manage his health. Arnold expressed gratitude for the support he receives from his peers and the audience members who share their own stories of recovery after his shows, which has helped him stay grounded during his healing process.

Arnold's health challenges have been a focal point in his recent public appearances, including his attendance at the Cure Addiction Now (CAN) 3rd Annual Fundraising Evening. The event, founded by Nancy Davis, aimed to raise critical funds for research into substance use disorder. Arnold's presence at such events highlights his continued connection to the causes he has championed, despite his current reliance on pain medication, as he strives to balance his recovery with his public life and family responsibilities.

Future Outlook And Family Priorities

Looking ahead, Arnold expressed a sincere desire to find a partner he would be proud to introduce to his children, indicating a shift from his previous cynicism. He acknowledged the difficulties of modern dating, noting that most women are not interested in men who have experienced significant financial downfalls and have young children to raise. Despite these hurdles, he remains hopeful that a meaningful relationship will eventually materialize, viewing it as a positive possibility rather than a distant fantasy.

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In the meantime, Arnold finds fulfillment in his relationship with his children and his close friends, stating that he does not feel desperate for a romantic partner. He described the love he feels for his kids and the camaraderie with his buddies as sufficient sources of happiness, though he remains open to the idea of love again. This balanced approach reflects a man who has learned from past mistakes and is now prioritizing stability and genuine connection over the fleeting pursuits of his younger years.