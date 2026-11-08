Tom Annandale Seeks Donations for Partner Danyelle Edwards's Cancer Treatment

Tom Annandale, known for a viral streaking clip, is asking viewers to help fund treatment for his partner Danyelle Edwards, who has stage four cancer.

Tom Annandale, a project manager from Scholar Green, Cheshire, is asking people who enjoyed his viral streaking video to donate money to help treat his partner of 20 years, Danyelle Edwards, who is battling cancer. The 44-year-old is making the appeal through an online post that includes a link for donations.

The 23-second clip became an internet sensation after it was put on YouTube 15 years ago. It shows Annandale's attempt to sprint naked around a tennis court in Port Aventura, Spain, which ended abruptly when he ran straight into the court's glass door.

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How the Viral Video Became a Fundraising Appeal

Annandale is using the popularity of his video to ask viewers for money to pay for cancer care for Danyelle Edwards. The original video went viral in 2011 and has been viewed more than 100 million times.

Footage captured him limping off in embarrassment as his friends giggled in the background and bemused tennis players looked on. In 2013, the clip featured in the Hollywood comedy We're The Millers, starring Jennifer Aniston.

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In his online message, Annandale asked readers whether they had liked the video and whether they could help him in return. The contrast between the comedic footage and the serious medical situation is central to the appeal, which asks viewers to move from laughing at the clip to supporting a personal fundraising effort.

Edwards Cancer Returns and Is Now at Stage Four

Danyelle Edwards, 46, was successfully treated for breast cancer four years ago, but the disease has returned and is now at stage four. Edwards has been told the disease is at this stage, which is not usually curable.

Edwards is currently undergoing chemotherapy at The Christie hospital in Manchester. Annandale's appeal makes clear that the recurrence has changed the family's situation and the focus of their search for treatment.

Plans for Alternative Treatments and Time Off Work

Annandale says the money would pay for alternative treatments after Edwards's chemotherapy and let him take time off work to care for her. He describes the short-term goal as taking time away from his job to look after her.

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In the long term, Annandale wrote that he hopes to find a way to cure Edwards, whether that be somewhere abroad or through holistic methods. He wrote that he hopes to scour the world for a cure, and the appeal does not specify the cost of these options.

Annandale also acknowledged that many people have laughed at the video over the years. He asked readers for help in return, writing that his request would be great if they could support him. Readers who want to contribute can click the donation link included in his online appeal.