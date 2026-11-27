Hundreds of West Valley residents gathered for a Thanksgiving meal in Tolleson, continuing a community tradition that has brought families, students and volunteers together for more than four decades.

SURPRISE, AZ — Hundreds of West Valley residents gathered for a Thanksgiving meal in Tolleson, continuing a community tradition that has brought families, students and volunteers together for more than four decades.

The Tolleson Union High School District's annual Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner has become a holiday staple, offering residents a chance to enjoy a traditional meal while connecting with neighbors and celebrating the season. For Javier Garcia Ramos, the event is a family tradition that stretches back generations.

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"My mom, my grandmother ... volunteered years and years at this event, so we continue coming back," Garcia Ramos said. The dinner has been held for more than 40 years, with generations of Tolleson families returning each Thanksgiving. Steven Chapman, president of the Tolleson Union High School District Governing Board, said the event reflects the community's longstanding commitment to bringing people together.