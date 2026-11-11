Toll Fees to Begin on Tacoma's SR 167 Expressway Dec. 14

Washington motorists using the SR 167 Expressway near the Port of Tacoma will face new tolls from Dec. 14, with discounts for low‑income drivers and extra charges for heavy vehicles. The move comes as the expressway opens its first section.

Washington motorists who rely on the State Route 167 Expressway in the Fife area for daily commutes will be charged new toll fees starting Dec. 14 at 5 a.m. The charge of one dollar per trip applies to all vehicles traveling between Interstate 5 and State Route 509 near the Port of Tacoma. Vehicles with more than two axles will incur an additional fifty cents per axle, and any driver without a pass will receive an invoice by mail. The amount will be two dollars per trip for every axle beyond the standard allowance, varying with vehicle type.

How Toll Collection Works on SR 167

All tolls will be collected automatically at all hours in both directions. Drivers carrying a toll pass, issued by the Washington State Department of Transportation, will see the charge debited in real time. Those who do not hold a pass will receive a mailed bill after the passage. The tolling system was designed to record each vehicle's intersection point and axle count, so that freight carriers will pay a higher fee to reflect the infrastructure load. The system will read axle counts from sensors installed along the toll lanes, and if a vehicle has more than two axles, the extra half‑dollar fee will be calculated automatically.

Also read WSDOT Late-Night Road Closures Impact SR 167 and I-5 Travelers in November

Income‑Based Discounts and Eligibility

Drivers who qualify for a half‑price discount-available only to those with a gross household income at or below two times the Federal Poverty Level-will see the toll reduced to fifty cents per trip. For a single driver, this means an annual income of thirty‑one thousand nine‑hundred twenty dollars or less; for a four‑person household, the threshold is sixty‑six thousand dollars or less after tax deductions. Eligible motorists must submit a vehicle registration copy and proof of income to the toll office. The application portal, accessible on the Washington State Department of Transportation website, provides step‑by‑step instructions for downloading and uploading the required documents.

Exemptions, Special Routes, and Future Openings

The discount does not apply to trips on other tolled roads such as the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, the SR 99 tunnel, the SR 520 bridge, the I‑405 Express Toll Lane, or the SR 167 Express Toll Lane. The first two miles of the expressway opened in September between I‑5 and SR 509, and trucks were allowed to use the new lanes without tolls during that test period. The remaining four miles of the corridor in Puyallup are not scheduled to open until 2029, which means that the tolling system will not record any vehicles on those segments until the later date.

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Impact on Local Commuters and Freight Carriers

The new toll charges will affect both private commuters and commercial users. Freight drivers will face extra costs for each axle, potentially leading to an uptick in freight rates. Local residents may need to adjust their budgets or seek alternative routes. The authorities anticipate that the revenue generated will fund the construction of the remaining expressway portion and future maintenance of the Port of Tacoma's freight infrastructure. A reporting schedule has already been announced: the toll office will publish monthly revenue statements, and the Department of Transportation will conduct a review after the first fiscal quarter of operation.

Next Steps for Drivers and Local Officials

Washington State Department of Transportation will begin a public outreach campaign on Oct. 1 to inform motorists of the new toll rates, eligibility criteria, and pass‑application process. Drivers can obtain a toll pass online or in person at any regional Department of Transportation office. The agency also plans to hold a town‑hall meeting on Nov. 15 in the Fife community to answer questions and clarify the payment timelines. The full toll schedule, detailed axle pricing, and discount application guidelines were posted on the Department's official website, ensuring transparent access for all road users.