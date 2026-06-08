A discussion on the flaws of Tolkien's books and how they affect the movies, despite the brilliance of Jackson's adaptations. The pacing issue and lack of women in the stories are highlighted as criticisms, but ultimately, the books and movies are considered some of the greatest works of all time.

Tolkien's Books Have Some Flaws, But Jackson's Movies Are Still Brilliant, Despite Some Criticisms. The Pacing Is Very Slow At Times-Sometimes Too Slow, And The Lack Of Women In The Stories Is Disappointing.

However, These Flaws Don't Change The Fact That The Books And Movies Are Considered Some Of The Greatest Works Of All Time. The Pacing Issue Is Frequently Criticized For Being Boring Or Paced Too Slowly, But It's Understandable Given The Center Of The Stories On Journeys. Fans Have Made It Clear That They Either Don't Care That Women Are Massively Underrepresented In Both The Books And The Movies Or Don't Think It's An Issue At All.

The Absence Of The Incredibly Powerful But Also Rather Mysterious Character Tom Bombadil In Jackson's Original Trilogy Of Movies Makes Sense, Given The Complex And Layered Narrative That Jackson Had To Bring To Life On The Big Screen. The Songs And Poems Throughout The Books Are Important, But Some Readers May Skim Through Or Entirely Skip Over Them, Which Can Be Devastating To Fans Who Love And Respect The Poems And Songs.

Ultimately, It's Okay To Not Read The Books To Be A Fan Of The Movies Or The Franchise More Broadly, As Fans Who Have Only Seen The On-Screen Adaptations And Those Who Know The Books Backwards And Forwards Are Still Legitimate Fans





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Tolkien's Books Jackson's Movies Pacing Issue Lack Of Women Tom Bombadil

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