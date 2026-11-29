Collider ranks fantasy series that borrowed from J.R.R. Tolkien, from Brandon Sanderson's The Way of Kings to David Eddings's Pawn of Prophecy, by how closely each copies his work.

Tolkien-inspired fantasy books have followed the model J.R.R. Tolkien set for decades, and a new Collider ranking sorts six of the series that walked in his footsteps from the lightest touch to the most obvious copy. The list covers Brandon Sanderson's The Way of Kings, Robert Jordan's The Eye of the World, Christopher Paolini's Eragon, Tad Williams's The Dragonbone Chair, and David Eddings's Pawn of Prophecy. Each entry borrows from Tolkien's farm boys, wise mentors, dark lords, and long quests, but to very different degrees.

Collider's writer describes Tolkien as the author who essentially wrote the rulebook for the modern fantasy genre. The ranking runs from number six down to number two, and the writer notes that some authors borrowed a little while others borrowed almost everything.

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Tolkien's influence is visible in the basic building blocks that later writers kept reusing. Those blocks include a humble hero who is pulled into a larger conflict, a wise old figure who guides the journey, and a villain who threatens entire lands. The ranking measures how faithfully each author kept those pieces.

At the lightest end sits The Way of Kings, which Collider says owes the least to Tolkien. Brandon Sanderson borrows the huge scale, the ancient wars, and the feeling of a world older than its characters. Beyond that, the article says he invents almost everything from scratch, including the magic system and the strange creatures.

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The Eye of the World sits much closer to the source material. Collider notes that readers who know Tolkien will feel at home in its opening chapters, where the village of Emond's Field resembles the Shire and the hooded Fades echo the Black Riders. The article adds that Robert Jordan admitted the early echoes were intentional.

Where Tolkien Echoes Become Harder to Ignore

Christopher Paolini's Eragon is described as a book where the influence is hard to miss. Collider says the elves, dwarves, and wise old mentor all feel lifted from Tolkien, with a sprinkle of Star Wars. The article also points out that Paolini began writing the book when he was 15, and that his family first published it themselves before a larger publisher picked it up.

Tad Williams takes a different route with The Dragonbone Chair. Collider reports that he wrote the novel partly as a response to the cheap Tolkien copies of the 1980s. Williams uses familiar pieces on purpose, then slowly twists them, so Simon is no born hero and the supposedly good side is not always good.

The article also notes that George R.R. Martin has said The Dragonbone Chair inspired him to write A Song of Ice and Fire. That detail, according to Collider, shows how much the book changed the genre that followed Tolkien.

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Why Pawn of Prophecy Ranks as a Close Copy

David Eddings sits at number two, and Collider places Pawn of Prophecy near the top of the most obvious copies. The opening follows Garion, a farm boy raised by his strict but loving Aunt Pol in a peaceful kitchen. A ragged storyteller called Mister Wolf arrives with tales of gods and ancient wars, then brings news that a powerful, holy object has been stolen.

Collider reports that Garion's journey soon takes him across the world with his aunt and the old man, and that he slowly realizes they are not who they pretend to be. The article adds that David Eddings was fairly open about studying Tolkien's work closely before writing his own series, which helps explain why the book's structure feels so familiar to readers of the genre.