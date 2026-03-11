Toledo voters vote Tuesday on Issue 16, a proposed quarter-percEnt income tax increase projected to raise about $25 million a year for police, fire, and public safety programs.

Toledo voters are heading to the polls on Tuesday to decide whether to approve Matter 16, a proposed quarter-percent increase to the city's income tax. City leaders say the levy would bring in about $25 million a year over the next four years, with the stated goal of funding public safety and helping the city avoid cuts to officers and fire services.

The city's own framing centers on public safety. According to city leaders, levy funds would be restricted to public safety efforts, including expanding police and fire recruit classes, supporting gang enforcement initiatives, and increasing residential traffic enforcement. Toledo City Councilman George Sarantou has made the case that a city cannot be considerEd great without first being safe.

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Budget Warnings and Staffing Pressures

The debate grew out of budget discussions at the Oct. 28 Toledo Town Council Finance Committee meeting. Deputy Mayor Abby Arnold told the committee that the citys current budget projections include 73 layoffs if additional revenue isn't secured. city administration officials have said roughly half of those potential layoffs would come from the police and fire departments.

Firefighters say those concerns are already visible on the ground. Toledo Firefighters Local 92 President Joe Cira remarked the department is operating under existing staffing pressures. He said the department currently has no spare engines or medic units available,that one ambulance in west Toledo has been out of service since the previous week, and that crews recently worked with 10 firefighters below minimum staffing levels over a weekend.

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Supporters of the levy argue that the additional money would help address these problems directly by improving staffing levels and reducing response times. Some voters interviewed by WTOL 11 remarked they back the measure for that reason, and one said he would accept the tax increase if it helped keep the community safe.

Youth Programs and Pools on the List of Possible Cuts

Police and fire aren't the only services on the town's list of potential reductions. Officials have also identified youth programs and city pools as areas that could face cuts if the additional funding is not approved. The inclusion of those services in a public safety conversation has drawn questions, and Sarantou said they help keep young people engaged during the summer months. He warned that without youth programming, many children would have a great deal of unstructured free time.

Sarantou has also placed part of the blame for Toledo's financial situation on the state. He remarked the city has lost roughly $288 million each year over the past 18 years in reduced state funding, and argued that those reductions have accumulated and right now affect municipalities across Ohio. In his view, the current budget strain is the result of a long-running shortfall rather than a single issue.

Opposition and What Happens Next

Not all residents are persuaded that a tax increase is the right answer. Some voters expressed opposition, with one saying that they already pay enough in taxes and do not want more. That view reflects a broader concern among some Toledo residents about the cost of local government and the burden of additional levies on households.

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City leaders have emphasized that the cuts discussed so far are only potential scenarios and that no final decisions have been created. if Issue 16 is approved, the money would still need to be appropriated through action by Toledo City Council after the election. Any other changes to the town's budget would likewise require council approval.

Even if the levy passes, Sarantou acknowledged that Toledo is still projected to face a budget deficit in the coming years. That means city officials are likely to continue looking for ways to reduce spending regardless of the outcome on Tuesday. Voters' decision will determine whether the roughly $25 million annually is added to the citys budget,and the results will shape how officials plan for public safety,staffing,youth services, and recreation in the years ahead.