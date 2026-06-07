Toledo Police searching for suspects after multiple people shot near Old West End Fest

Police were called out to the area near Delaware and Glenwood before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

TOLEDO, Ohio - Multiple people were injured in a shooting near a festival in Toledo Saturday evening, police said. Now officers are searching the area for suspects.

TPD was called out to the area of Delaware Ave. and Glenwood Ave. near the Old West End Festival just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening. Officers found multiple people had been shot. They’ve been taken to area hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

A spokesperson for TPD released a statement at 6:30 p.m. Saturday saying officers are actively searching nearby areas for those involved in the shooting. Investigators are asking the public to avoid the area of Delaware and Robinwood Avenues Saturday evening as they work to figure out what led up to the shooting and to find the alleged shooter or shooters.

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