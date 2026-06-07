A shooting near Toledo's Old West End Festival injured several people, leading to the cancellation of the event. Cops are investigating and seeking pubLic help.

Gunfire erupted Saturday evening near Toledo 's annual Old West Conclude Festival, a community event featuring dwell music that drew several hundred attendees. According to Toledo Deputy Police Chief Joe Heffernan, at least two individuals exchanged gunfire near the festival grounds.

As of Sunday morning, no arrests had been made. Investigators are actively seeking evidence and have urged festivalgoers to submit any photos or videos that might help identify those responsible. The shooting resulted in multiple casualties, with victims ranging in age from 14 to 61; the majority were in thier early twenties. Two individuals remained in critical condition, while the others sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police responded shortly after 5:30 p.m. to reports of gunfire and discovered victims scattered across a large area near the event. Emergency medical crews transported the injured to nearby hospitals within approximately one hour, despite significant traffic challenges caused by the festival gatherings. deputy Chief Heffernan expressed deep concern about the incident, stating that summer festivals should be safe spaces for families to spend time together without fear of violence.

Following discussions with festival organizers, law enforcement, and city officials, a decision was mAde to cancel the remainder of the festival. Organizers emphasized that continuing the event wouldn't have been compassionate, responsible, or feasible given the circumstances. The community is now grappling with the aftermath of this violent disruption during a cherished neighborhood celebration. Authorities are continuing their investigation and are asking the public for any additional information that could assist in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The incident has sparked conversations about public safety at community events and the need for enhanced security measures during large gatherings





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