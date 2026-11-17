An examination of the long-standing debate over whether toilet paper should hang over or under the roll, including historical patent evidence and hygiene considerations.

paper roll should hang. Some people insist the loose end belongs draped over the front, while others prefer it tucked behind the roll, closer to the wall.

Both sides have their reasons, and the argument has been going on for generations. An 1891 patent drawing appears to give one camp a historical advantage. But does it actually prove how the inventor intended toilet paper to hang? And when it comes to cleanliness, is one position really better than the other?

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Read on to see what, with the loose end draping down in front of the roll rather than against the wall. This makes the paper easier to see, reach and tear off. Hanging ithas some advantages, too: It can give the roll a tidier appearance and make it harder for pets or young children to pull down a long trail of paper. There’s no official rule, so either position is correct if it works for your household..

The drawing shows a roll with a sheet hanging down over the front, which seems like a pretty convincing endorsement. TheBut there’s a catch: The patent describes improvements to the way paper sheets are cut and separated, not a required direction for mounting the roll. A patent analysis by law firmpoints out that the drawing doesn’t clearly establish which side of the roll is facing the user.

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Wheeler also patented a toilet paper holder in 1890 that could dispense paper in the under position. So while historical illustrations give the over camp some bragging rights, they don’t establish that hanging paper under is incorrect. The inventor’s patents, taken together, don’t settle the household argument. The over position has a practical hygiene argument behind it.

With the loose end hanging away from the wall, users may be less likely to brush against the surface while reaching for paper.. Depending on the holder, he explained, hanging paper over the roll can reduce the chance of touching the wall and leaving germs there for the next person.that hanging paper under the roll can make it easier to tear off a sheet with one hand.

That may reduce contact with the outside of the roll, lowering the chance of contaminating the remaining paper.2022 YouGov poll of 27,810 U.S. adults, 59 percent said they preferred toilet paper to hang over the roll. Just 14 percent favored the under position, while 21 percent said they had no preference and 6 percent weren’t sure. The results suggest that most Americans have picked a side, even if the reasons behind their preferences vary.

The over position is the clear favorite, but a substantial share of people either prefer the opposite arrangement or don’t consider it worth arguing about. A humorous sidelight: Preference for the over position is even stronger among Republicans—by 6 percent, according to the YouGov poll. For many people, the biggest advantage is convenience. When the loose end hangs over the front, it’s easy to spot, reach and pull without searching around the back of the roll.

The paper also hangs away from the wall, which can make it easier to tear off a sheet without brushing against the surface behind the holder. The arrangement can be especially useful when several people share a bathroom. Guests are more likely to recognize the direction immediately, and the loose end is generally easier to find. The under position has a few practical advantages of its own.

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For households with curious cats, dogs or young children, tucking the loose end behind the roll can make it harder for little hands and paws to pull down a long trail of paper. It’s an exception even Team Over may appreciate: In the ABC News article, consumer advocate, who argues in favor of the over position, also acknowledged that hanging paper under can help prevent pets and toddlers from unrolling it.

Some people also prefer the neater appearance of a roll with no loose sheet dangling in front. And, as Freestone’s argument suggests, the under position may make it possible to tear off paper without handling the outside of the roll as much. If you’re looking for a simple default, hanging toilet paper over the roll has the edge. It’s easier to see and grab, keeps the loose paper away from the wall and is preferred by most Americans.

But the 1891 patent doesn’t make it an official requirement, and hygiene experts haven’t reached a consensus on which position is safer. If you have a pet or toddler who treats toilet paper like a toy, under may be the more practical choice. Otherwise, the best arrangement is the one that works for your household—and whichever direction you choose, regular bathroom cleaning and handwashing are more consequential than the roll’s orientation.

There isn’t a universal rule requiring a toilet paper holder to go on the left or right side of the toilet. The goal is to put it within easy reach without making users twist or stretch. For accessible bathrooms, thespecify that the dispenser should be 7 to 9 inches in front of the toilet, with the paper outlet 15 to 48 inches above the floor.

At home, the best side generally depends on the bathroom layout and which position is most comfortable for the people using it. This article was drafted with the assistance of AI and thoroughly reviewed, edited and fact-checked by Parade editors. See our