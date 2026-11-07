Toho Reveals First Look at Leviathan Space Battle Royale Thriller

Toho Studio unveils the first images for Leviathan, a live-action adaptation of Shiro Kuroi's manga where students fight for survival in space. The film arrives in February 2027.

Japanese entertainment giant Toho has unveiled the first visual materials for its upcoming live-action sci-fi thriller, Leviathan. The film is set to arrive in Japanese theaters on February 11, 2027. Toho frames this project as a high-stakes survival narrative set in the void of outer space, drawing clear parallels to popular battle royale premises seen in other global media. The announcement comes just months before the scheduled theatrical release date.

The Core Premise and Mechanism of Survival

Leviathan follows a group of surviving students who are forced into a deadly contest after a catastrophic accident leaves their spaceship drifting in the void. The mechanism driving the plot is one of extreme scarcity and desperation. The crew faces low oxygen levels and possesses only a single functioning life support system. These conditions force the survivors to fight against each other for their own continued existence. The narrative effectively transposes the claustrophobic tension of ground-based battle royale stories into the zero-gravity environment of a spacecraft.

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Shunsuke Michieda portrays the protagonist, Kazuma Ichinose, in the lead role. The first released image captures Michieda with her eyes cast downward, her white spacesuit splattered with blood, emphasizing the visceral nature of the conflict. Another promotional photograph shows Michieda seated next to Natsuki Deguchi, who plays the character Futaba Nikaido. These visuals establish the intense interpersonal dynamics that will drive the film's narrative forward.

Stakeholder Positions and Cast Revelations

French distributor Goodfellas is currently handling international sales efforts for the title. Goodfellas is set to present the sci-fi thriller at the American Film Market to secure distribution deals in territories outside of Asia. This strategic move highlights the growing global interest in Japanese live-action adaptations of popular manga properties. The distribution partnership marks a significant step in bringing this niche genre to a wider international audience beyond its domestic market.

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Toho expanded the cast list two months ago with a teaser trailer that primarily featured Michieda and Deguchi. The initial preview used a red overlay to blur the remaining cast members, creating an air of mystery around the full ensemble. Following the release of the first photographic images, Toho unveiled the identities of the remaining thirty-six cast members. The ensemble includes notable actors such as Kaito Sakurai, Jōhinji, Sakuma Ryuto, Riko Hanase Kotone, Miku Tanaka, Yoko Shogenji, and Ikuho Akiya.

Real-World Impact and Creative Production Details

The production of Leviathan is led by director Michihito Fujii, who co-wrote the script alongside Izumi Takahashi. The film is based on the bestselling manga series by Shiro Kuroi, which ran as a three-volume series from 2024 to 2025. Ryohei Shingu also serves as a director on the project, contributing to the technical execution of the space-based action sequences. The film is currently in post-production, with final edits and visual effects still being finalized for the theatrical debut.

The release of Leviathan arrives as the battle royale genre experiences a significant resurgence in global entertainment. The most recent major entry in this category is the upcoming Hunger Games prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping, which is scheduled to release on November 20, 2026. That franchise, based on six movies adapted from Suzanne Collins' books, has maintained popularity for just over a decade. Other successful adaptations include Netflix's record-breaking show Squid Game and the series Alice in the Borderland.

For Toho, the release of Leviathan serves as a precursor to its highly anticipated 2027 slate. The studio is preparing to close out its 2026 schedule with the release of Godzilla Minus Zero. However, 2027 is shaping up to be a remarkable year for the studio. The upcoming lineup includes Doraemon: Nobita's Steam-Powered Time Machine and the anticipated Godzilla x Kong: Supernova. Leviathan sits alongside these major franchises as a testament to Toho's diverse portfolio.

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Currently, the sci-fi thriller does not have a confirmed North American release date. The focus remains on the initial Japanese rollout in early 2027, supported by international sales efforts led by Goodfellas. The first look at the film provides a rare glimpse into the bloody battles and frenzy that await the stranded students. As the film approaches its release, the combination of a talented cast and a high-concept premise positions it as a notable entry in the space survival genre.