Devon Toews scored twice in a 1:33 span during the second period, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 28 shots and the refreshed Colorado Avalanche beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-0 on Wednesday night.

DENVER — Devon Toews scored twice in a 1:33 span during the second period, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 28 shots and the refreshed Colorado Avalanche beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-0 on Wednesday night.

Artturi Lehkonen, Logan O’Connor, Martin Necas and Gabriel Landeskog also had goals for the Avalanche, who were back in action for the first time since a 4-0 win over Anaheim last Thursday. Colorado looked energized by the break, especially in the second period with a three-goal spurt. Colorado posted its the third consecutive home shutout, with Blackwood responsible for two and Scott Wedgewood one.

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It's the second time in Avalanche history they have notched three straight home shutouts, according to NHL research. They also accomplished the feat in November 2001 behind Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy. top-stories.mp4 The Canadiens dropped to 0-2 since acquiring Dylan Larkin in a deal with Detroit. Jacob Fowler stopped 32 shots. Cale Makar had three assists in his return after missing three games with a lower-body injury.