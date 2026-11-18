Three-year-old Thiago passed away on November 5 following a medical emergency at Cosy Toes nursery. Greater Manchester Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Three-year-old Thiago has died following a severe medical emergency at the Cosy Toes nursery located on Mainway East in Middleton, Greater Manchester. The tragic incident occurred just before 4pm on Monday, November 2, prompting an immediate and significant response from emergency services.

The toddler was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after reports of concern for his well-being reached authorities. Despite the urgent medical attention provided, Thiago passed away on Thursday, November 5, three days after the initial emergency. His death has triggered a formal police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the event.

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Emergency Response and Timeline Details

Photos released from the scene depict a substantial emergency presence, including three police vehicles, an ambulance, and a rapid response paramedic car. The coordinated response arrived at the facility following reports of a child in distress. The timeline of events spans from the initial call for help on November 2 to Thiago's final passing on November 5.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that their officers have been supporting Thiago's parents during this incredibly difficult period. Specialist officers are currently working with the family to provide necessary support and guidance as they navigate the loss. The police have emphasized that they are in the very early stages of their involvement in the case.

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Police Investigation and Stakeholder Statements

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Brennan addressed the community, describing the situation as an incredibly tragic development. She stated that their thoughts remain with the boy's family and asked for the privacy of the household to be respected. The police are carefully considering all available evidence as part of their ongoing inquiry into the incident.

According to an official update released on Wednesday, no arrests have been made at this time. The investigation was opened in line with usual procedure because the circumstances leading to the boy's death occurred within a care setting. Authorities are treating the case with the utmost seriousness and diligence.

Cosy Toes, the nursery operator, released a statement through PR firm Chelgate Consulting expressing that they are heartbroken by the news. They described Thiago as a wonderful and beautiful child, extending their thoughts and prayers to his family. The nursery has pledged to give their fullest possible assistance to the enquiries that must follow this tragic event.

Real-World Impact and Information Request

Greater Manchester Police are urging anyone with information that could assist the investigation to report it immediately. The public can provide details online or by calling the dedicated number 0161 856 3635. For those wishing to remain anonymous, information can also be shared with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website form.

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Cosy Toes operates four nurseries across the Middleton area and provides daycare services for children up to five years old. The investigation into the events of November 2 and 3 remains active as police seek to understand the full context of the medical emergency. The community continues to mourn the loss of the young child.