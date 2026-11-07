Toddler Sebastian Silver Needs US Heart Surgery After £400,000 Goal Near Target

Sebastian Silver, a three-year-old with five rare heart conditions, needs £400,000 for life-saving surgery in the US. His mother Hannah raises funds as UK specialists say no further options exist.

Sebastian Silver, a three-year-old boy from north London, is currently awaiting life-saving cardiac surgery in the United States after exhausting all available medical options within the United Kingdom. The toddler suffers from five distinct and complex heart conditions that specialists at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) have determined can no longer be treated locally. His mother, Hannah Silver, has launched an urgent fundraising campaign to cover the estimated cost of the procedure and associated travel expenses.

Rare Medical Profile Demands Specialist Care

The core medical issue facing Sebastian Silver involves a combination of congenital corrected transposition of the great arteries, criss-cross heart, an underdeveloped right ventricle, ventricular and atrial septal defects, and Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome. While each of these conditions is individually rare, their simultaneous presence creates what clinicians describe as an exceptionally rare and perilous clinical picture. This specific constellation of defects requires a level of surgical expertise that is currently available only at specialized centers abroad, specifically those capable of performing complex biventricular repairs.

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Medical professionals at Boston Children's Hospital have reviewed Sebastian's case and identified him as a viable candidate for a specialized double switch biventricular repair. This particular surgical intervention is designed to rebalance blood flow between the two chambers of the heart, a procedure essential for extending his lifespan and improving his daily quality of life. Without this intervention, the structural deficiencies in his heart will continue to worsen, leading to increased physical exhaustion and potential cyanosis, where his lips and nails turn blue due to insufficient oxygenation.

History of Critical Interventions and Setbacks

The path to this critical decision point has been marked by severe medical emergencies and near-fatal complications over the past three years. Hannah Silver, a 42-year-old executive assistant for Google, recalled that the first two years of Sebastian's life were characterized by frequent hospitalizations and a reliance on tube feeding due to his inability to consume adequate liquids. At two weeks old, he underwent his first surgery, a pulmonary banding procedure intended to prevent over-circulation of blood to his lungs.

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A more traumatic event occurred when Sebastian was 18 months old. During an attempt to close a ventricular septal defect, the toddler suffered a massive cardiac arrest. Hannah reported that he survived only because nurses manually pumped his heart until he could be transferred to life support. Faced with limited options, doctors reversed the previous surgery, a highly risky move that Sebastian survived, though it required months of rehabilitation to relearn basic motor functions like sitting and walking.

Stakeholder Perspectives and Financial Requirements

The primary stakeholder driving this initiative is Hannah Silver, who describes her son as a happy and resilient child who loves life despite his fragile health. She has been fighting for his survival for three years and emphasizes that the chance for surgery in the US means absolutely everything to their family. Hannah argues that while Sebastian will remain physically fragile after the operation, the alternative is a rapid decline in his condition as he grows more active and his heart struggles to keep pace with his needs.

Financially, the hurdle is significant. The total cost for the operation is estimated at £400,000. To achieve this, Hannah Silver launched a GoFundMe fundraiser in September. The campaign has successfully raised £350,000 so far, leaving a remaining gap of £50,000 for the surgical fees. Additionally, the family requires a further £30,000 to cover medical transport, travel expenses, and accommodation for Hannah and Sebastian's five-year-old sister, Sidney, who will accompany them to Boston.

Next Steps and Family Goals

Once the fundraising target is fully met, Hannah Silver plans to fly to the United States with Sebastian and Sidney as soon as possible. The timeline for the surgery depends on the completion of these financial goals and the scheduling arrangements made with the medical team at Boston Children's Hospital. The family hopes to secure a date that allows for the specialized double switch biventricular repair to be performed without further delay.

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The potential success of this surgery offers Hannah Silver a renewed sense of future planning. For the first time in three years, she has been able to envision Sebastian attending school within two years and growing up. She notes that before this opportunity arose, she had never been able to think that far ahead due to the uncertainty of his survival. The upcoming procedure represents not just a medical intervention, but a fundamental shift in the trajectory of the Silver family's life, offering a chance for Sebastian to experience a normal childhood.