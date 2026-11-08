Toddler killed in 2-car crash near Apple's headquarters in Cupertino ID'd by coroner's office

A memorial was held on Saturday for the child who died in a two-car crash outside of Apple's headquarters in Cupertino. The County of Santa Clara Office of the Medical Examiner identified the toddler as 2-year-old Riley Howard of San Jose.

The crash victim has been identified as 2-year-old Riley Howard of San JoseA memorial was held on Saturday for the child who died in a two-car crash outside of Apple's headquarters in Cupertino.

The County of Santa Clara Office of the Medical Examiner identified the toddler as 2-year old Riley Howard of San Jose. A memorial was held on Saturday, Nov.7, 2026 at the crash site where 2-year-old Riley Howard died in Cupertino, Calif. The crash happened around noon at at North Tantau Avenue and Pruneridge Avenue on Friday in front of the Apple Park Visitor Center.

Also read Toddler killed, driver arrested in South Bay crash

Santa Clara Fire officials say when firefighters arrived on scene, they found two cars that had collided, with one of them on fire.

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"I heard the crash and watched the car kind of spin around. It was sparking from hitting the curb I guess," said Jerry Pannone, a witness. Officials said bystanders found a child unconscious, and started CPR until medics arrived on scene. Fire officials say the child was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later passed away.

SFPD executes search warrant at $4M Sea Cliff house at the center of alleged squatting activityThe woman in the car with the child remains hospitalized in critical condition. It's currently unclear how she and baby Riley are connected. The man in the other car had minor injuries and has been released from the hospital. He was arrested by Santa Clara County deputies on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter. Defense attacks credibility of key witness in Sheng Thao trial