Toddler killed, driver arrested in South Bay crash

The two-vehicle collision happened Friday at North Tantau and Pruneridge avenues.

CUPERTINO — A toddler is dead and a man is in custody following a two-vehicle crash Friday in Cupertino, authorities said. The collision happened shortly after noon at the intersection of North Tantau and Pruneridge avenues, Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Brooks Jarosz said in a news release.

Jarosz said deputies and emergency medical personnel arrived to find the toddler and a woman suffering from serious injuries. They were taken to an area hospital, where the child later died. The Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner will release the identity of the child after it is confirmed and their next of kin is notified. The other driver, a man, suffered minor injuries.

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He was treated at an area hospital and released, Jarosz said. Jarosz said detectives opened an investigation, and based on the evidence gathered so far, they “developed probable cause to arrest the on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter. ”“This is a heartbreaking tragedy for everyone affected,” Capt. Neil Valenzuela said in a statement.

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“Our thoughts are with the child’s family and loved ones as they navigate an unimaginable loss. ”Check back for updates.