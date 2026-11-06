Toddler Julia Polanco-Wilcox dies after window fall in Bronx

Two-year-old Julia Cante Polanco-Wilcox died after falling from a window in a Bronx apartment on November 3, 2026, prompting a plea for child safety from her grieving father Chayanne Polanco.

A tragic incident in the Bronx has left a family devastated and serving as a somber reminder of the split-second dangers children face in residential settings. Two-year-old Julia Cante Polanco-Wilcox died on Tuesday after falling from a rear window of her parents' apartment located on East 138th Street near St. Ann's Avenue. The accident occurred at approximately 10:47 p.m. on November 3, 2026, transforming a routine evening into an irreparable loss for the family.

Mechanism of the Accident Explained

Julia Cante Polanco-Wilcox slipped through the crack created when she opened an accordion side panel on an air conditioning unit installed in the window. Chayanne Polanco, the child's 36-year-old father, explained that his daughter was unsupervised for only a brief moment when the accident happened. The toddler managed to squeeze through the small opening and fell from the building while her mother was in the adjacent room. The father emphasized that even a fraction of a second without direct physical contact is sufficient for a precocious child to access dangerous gaps in window security.

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Stakeholder Positions on Safety Failures

The investigation highlighted a failure to install proper window guards despite known risks. Chayanne Polanco stated that his wife, Thessa Wilcox, had attempted to secure window guards through official channels because the family recognized the hazard. At the time of the fall, Thessa Wilcox was in the next room checking her phone and vaping. Neighbors confirmed hearing the mother scream upon discovering the child unconscious on the ground below. A witness named Wanda M. reported hearing frantic cries of "My baby" before looking out to see the toddler lying under her window with visible injuries.

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Immediate Impact on Family and Community

Chayanne Polanco returned home with dinner shortly after the incident and was informed of the fall by neighbors. An NYPD officer at the scene provided a ride to Harlem Hospital, but Julia Cante Polanco-Wilcox had already passed away. The father described an emotionally devastating experience where hospital staff prevented him from holding his daughter for the final time. He recalled that the last time he held her was to vote, a moment he had hoped would be the last. The family is now navigating immediate grief while managing the financial burden of funeral preparations.

Memorialization and Safety Advocacy

The community has begun to honor Julia Cante Polanco-Wilcox with a memorial in the alley between buildings on East 138th Street, photographed on Thursday, November 5, 2026. Chayanne Polanco is using his personal tragedy to urge other parents to prioritize child safety measures. He advised families to install window guards immediately and to frequently express love to their children while they are present. A GoFundMe page created by the victim's aunt, Sameria Black Crow, is currently collecting funds to support the family during this difficult period and to cover the costs associated with the funeral.