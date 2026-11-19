A 2-year-old girl was safely recovered by a neighbor volunteer after going missing from her yard in Eloy, prompting a massive multi-agency search involving K-9s, helicopters, and drones in cold desert conditions.

ELOY, AZ — A toddler is safe at home after she went missing from her yard near Eloy Tuesday, prompting an overnight search involving multiple agencies and neighbors.

Community volunteer Jay Stewart found the 2-year-old just after midnight, about two miles from her home. Body camera video captures the moment he handed her to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

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“To find that little scared child, the way she popped out of that bush, it was. I'll never forget it the rest as long as I live,” Stewart said. The child was last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday in her yard in the Silver Bell Estate neighborhood, just outside Eloy.

“This is a large family of kids. One of them walked away. Turns out she was a two-year-old child wearing nothing but a diaper. I mean, she didn't even have shoes on, guys,” Pinal County Sheriff Ross Teeple said.

More than 75 law enforcement officers from multiple agencies, including Border Patrol, teamed up with neighbors for the search. They used K-9s, helicopters and drones.

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“It's Arizona. We're all familiar with the heat, but we forget in the winter time that very remote areas like this can get extremely cold very fast,” Sheriff Teeple said.

“And she's a small body producing very little heat, so the drones with the heat signatures could not pick up anything. So this was people had to go out in foot and go out and search for the this young little girl. ” It was Stewart, a neighbor, who ultimately found her.

“I leaned over looking under these bushes, thinking she might be laying down because it was cold. And when I leaned over one time, and I'm calling her name... and behind me to my left, I hear something that didn't even sound human,” Stewart said.

“It was probably a relief, or fright, or whatever. ” He swung his flashlight around and saw the girl in a remote desert wash.

“Her head only came up to right here, cause she was sitting on the dirt, right there,” Stewart said while showing ABC15 where he found her. “I grabbed her and picked her up, and then she was like clinging to me, so tight, so tight,” he said. Stewart quickly handed the girl to responding deputies, who wrapped her in a blanket.

“Are you okay sweet girl? Okay, alright, let’s get you wrapped up,” a responder says in the bodycam video.

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“That emotion, I don't think I'll ever get over that,” Stewart said. The girl was taken by ambulance to the hospital as a precaution. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said it is standard procedure for deputies to investigate, including notifying the Department of Child Safety. The agency said this appears to be a case of a child who wandered off.

There are no signs the child was abused, and there are no charges at this time.

“Everybody out here last night was a hero. I just happen to be the person that found the little girl,” Stewart said. On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office recognized Stewart with a certificate for “Outstanding Citizenship” and made him an honorary search and rescue posse member. Later, while revisiting the wash with ABC15 and Sheriff Teeple, Stewart found a toy.

“That’s her toy! We gotta take it back to her! We gotta take that back to the little girl! ” he said as it squeaked.

Stewart, a father and grandfather himself, said he kept thinking about what the child’s family.

“I did get to say hello, and they thanked me profusely, of course. But they didn't need to thank me. That's what we do,” he said. He was grateful for the resolution to the hours-long search for the little girl in the vast, dark desert.

“I'm just so blessed to have found that little girl,” Stewart said. “There was no way we could go to sleep. There's no way you could go into a warm house and lay down in your bed knowing that little girl's out here. ” Latest from ABC15: