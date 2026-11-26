An 18-month-old child was found safe after a vehicle was stolen from a suburban Chicago gas station Wednesday, prompting a safety warning from Harwood Heights police.

A vehicle was stolen Wednesday from a Harwood Heights gas station with an 18-month-old child inside. Police are reminding drivers to never leave children or running vehicles unattended, even during quick errands.

An 18-month-old child was found safe after a vehicle was stolen from a gas station in suburban Chicago on Wednesday. The Harwood Heights Police Department said the vehicle was stolen from the Shell gas station in the 4500 block of North Nagle Avenue.

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"We cannot emphasize enough how grateful we are that this incident had the outcome it did," police said in a Facebook post. Police are urging residents to take precautions, particularly as families run last-minute errands ahead of Thanksgiving. Never leave children unattended inside a vehicle.