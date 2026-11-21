A suspected drunk driver in a Nissan Altima ran multiple red lights and crashed into a GMC Sierra in north Houston, causing the Sierra to roll onto its roof; two adults and a 2-year-old in the Nissan.

A 2-year-old child was flown to the hospital by Life Flight Saturday night after a suspected drunk driver ran multiple red lights and slammed into an SUV, sending it flipping onto its roof near the 13600 block of Veterans Memorial.

Man found dead in flooded elevator shaft of abandoned Houston building It all unfolded around 10:37 p.m. when a HART civilian response unit spotted a black Nissan Altima barreling northbound at a high rate of speed, blowing through several red lights. The Nissan then collided with a white GMC Sierra — the impact so violent it sent the Sierra rolling onto its roof. Inside the Nissan were two adults and a 2-year-old child. The GMC’s driver was an adult male.

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All four were rushed to local hospitals. The toddler, the most critically injured of the group, was airlifted by Life Flight but is reported to be in stable condition. The adults involved were also listed as stable. Investigators noted a car seat was present inside the Nissan and are working to determine whether the child was properly secured at the time of the crash.

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Speed and suspected intoxication on the part of the Nissan’s driver are both being investigated as contributing factors. The case is being handled by Sgt. Perkins.