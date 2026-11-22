“We are so tired of telling and begging the community to secure their weapons with children in the home,” Deputy Chief Sonia Russell said.

A 2-year-old child got hold of an unlocked gun while playing in the basement of a Detroit home Friday and shot a 5-year-old boy in the face, reports said.

The youngster’s mother and two uncles were upstairs during the 5 p.m. incident and discovered the young victim face down with a wound to the forehead,A 5-year-old was shot in the face while playing with two young children at a home in Detroit on Friday night. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and remains fighting for his life.

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Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said the gun that the 2-year-old used in the shooting — which was witnessed by a third child — was missing, the local station reported.

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“To possess a firearm is an adult decision,” Bettison slammed. “To unsecure it, that’s negligence, and it leads to children being injured, harmed, and guess what — when that does happen, someone’s going to jail. ” “We are so tired of telling and begging the community to secure their weapons with children in the home,” Deputy Chief Sonia Russell added.