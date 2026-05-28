Todd Snyder Updates Sperry’s CVO Sneaker for Mister Rogers-inspired Collab

Todd Snyder and Sperry have come together on an update on the CVO sneaker inspired by the one worn by Fred Rogers in Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.

for a new collaboration, this time in celebration of Fred Rogers and his seminal show, “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. ”CVO sneaker. Based on Sperry’s original naval silhouette, the latest edition of the CVO is updated with garment-washed canvas uppers.

The bumper is the classic iteration from the 1960s and ‘70s, and the piped tonal coloring and chambray footbed are true to the version Rogers wore on his show. New Balance's Hit Low-profile Sneaker Is Getting a New Limited-edition Collaboration Key performance features remain, including razor-cut wave siping on the outsole and vulcanized construction — Rogers actually chose the CVO because he liked how quietly they let him step around the studio during filming, Sperry noted.

The sneakers are packed in a red shoebox and dust bag, bearing a “Handcrafted” patch as a nod to the patch in sweaters worn on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. ”“One day, we were going through our archives, and Fred Rogers’ shoes caught my eye…those iconic blue canvas sneakers. Turns out, he was wearing the Sperry CVOs,” Todd Snyder, founder and president of Todd Snyder, noted.

“I grew up on ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. ’ It was such a great show. And now here was the perfect opportunity to share Rogers’ message of kindness and acceptance with a new generation. So we took the idea to Sperry, and they were all in.

It was organic, everything clicked at every step…it’s the way the best kinds of, president of Sperry licensee Aldo Product Services, added that Snyder has a “unique ability to honor heritage while making it feel relevant and modern. ” “That approach aligned perfectly with both Sperry and the legacy of ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,’” Frankel said.

“From reviving the original CVO silhouette to capturing the understated spirit of Fred Rogers’ personal style, this collaboration reflects a shared appreciation for timeless design, thoughtful storytelling, and products that connect emotionally with people. ” In addition to the CVO sneaker, the collection also features a red or navy zip-up sweater, as well as the Trolley Tee, which features the words “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” alongside a shoutout to five cities withSperry noted that its new ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’-inspired collection was developed in collaboration with Fred Rogers Productions, the non-profit children’s media organization that “builds on Fred Rogers’ legacy through quality children’s media and experiences that model kindness, respect and enthusiasm for learning.

” A portion of every purchase from this collection will go back to the non-profit. The Sperry x Todd Snyder x Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood collection is now available on Sperry.com and ToddSnyder.com, as well as in all Todd Snyder retail locations. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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