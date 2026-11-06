Todd Monken Makes His Call: What's Ahead for Browns Second-Year QB Shedeur Sanders?

The Cleveland Browns have a new starting quarterback for the Week 9 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Deshaun Watson returned on a limited basis for the f

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders looks to hands off the ball during the first quarter of an NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Cleveland Browns have a new starting quarterback for the Week 9 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Deshaun Watson returned on a limited basis for the final practice ahead of the Saints matchup, but remained in concussion protocol. Despite this, Browns head coach Todd Monken announced that Shedeur Sanders would be the starter against the Saints.

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Monken even went as far as to say, "I'm fired up to see him play. I mean, who wouldn't be?

" The question now is whether Sanders will rise to the occasion. Sanders showed confidence early in the week ahead of the matchup with the Saints. Speaking during the media slot typically reserved for starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, he was askedThe Browns' new starter said, “Yeah, I’ve seen a lot. When I smile, just know that means something.

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I’m maturing. I’m maturing. ”"Yeah, I've seen a lot. When I smile, just know that means something.

I'm maturing, you know what I'm saying? I'm maturing. Like, I could have gave that a decent answer, but now I'm just going to smile.

"Some took it as confidence; others saw it as a way to give the media a non-answer and move on. After all, it isn’t like the starting quarterback is going to give away the team's game plan to the media. Regardless, Sanders has always been confident in himself, and with a full week of practice under his belt as the starter, he now has a chance to turn that confidence into results on Sunday.against the Saints.

Sanders started seven games for the Browns last season, passing for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Sanders’ record as the starter for the Browns was 3-4, and while he showed flashes of what made many think of him as a first-round talent, it was clear the young QB needed more development. , Sanders now has a chance to show his progress. Monken said during OTAs on June 3, ‘I just tell you, we got two starting-level quarterbacks.

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We really do. ” Sunday will test that assessment. Will his performance be reminiscent of the 2025 matchup against the Titans, where he threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns? Or will Sanders fall back into bad habits and have an outing like the 2025 Bears matchup, where he threw three interceptions?

Only time will tell. But one thing is for sure: Shedeur is confident in his ability to perform in year two. Noah Olson is a Northeast Ohio native and lifelong Cleveland sports fan. He graduated from The College of Wooster with a major in Communications and has been sports writing since 2024.

As a writer for BIGPLAY On SI, Noah brings a blend of local pride and an insider’s perspective, focusing on thoughtful analysis and storytelling rooted in Cleveland sports culture.