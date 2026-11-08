Todd McFarlane selling a majority share of McFarlane Toys to venture capital was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Todd McFarlane Sells Out in The Daily LITG, 8th of November, 2026 Todd McFarlane selling a majority share of McFarlane Toys to venture capital was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Bowser Gets A Traditional LEGO Minifigure with New Mario Kart SetMcFarlane Toys brings The Amazing Spider-Man #642 to life with a new 1:6 scale collectible featuring an environmental base and backdrop, plus an included reprint of the comic. LEGO brings Luigi and Bowser Jr. to Mario Kart with actual LEGO minifigures, two racing vehicles, shell launchers, and moreTodd McFarlane Sells Out in The Daily LITG, 8th of November, 2026 Todd McFarlane selling a majority share of McFarlane Toys to venture capital was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Also read McFarlane Toys Releases Spawn Vox Figure From Curse of Sherlee Johnson

Jeff the Land Shark: Superstar #5 wraps up Mojo's twisted show as Gwenpool, Kate Bishop, and friends try to rescue Jeff and Ken from Mojoworld. Green Lantern Corps #22 sends Guy Gardner and Kyle Rayner into the Well of the Emotional Entities to find Hal Jordan and face the reborn Krona. Godzilla Conquers the Multiverse #5 hits stores November 11 as Godzilla faces King Ghidorah, with Doom, Kang and Miles Morales trying to save reality.

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Emperor Aquaman #23 traps Arthur on an alien world while ancient crystals threaten Earth and a tournament vision offers humanity's last hope.