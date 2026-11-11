Todd Chrisley Says He ‘Wouldn’t Have Chosen’ Jason Galanis for Savannah: ‘Not Condoning My Daughter Marrying Someone My Age’

Todd, 57, opened up about his initial thoughts on daughter Savannah’s husband Jason Galanis, 56, for her podcast ‘Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley’

Todd, 57, touched on the 27-year age gap between Savannah, 29, and Galanis, 56 — who married in July and are expecting their first child — and said he initially didn’t approve of his daughter “marrying someone my age”, Todd, 57, sat down with his daughter, 29, to discuss Galanis, who is a 56-year-old businessman and 27 years older than her.

“Jason is not who I would have chosen for my daughter,” Todd said, to which Savannah interjected, “Well no, because there’s a massive age gap…” “So my thing is that I want you to be happy, but most importantly I want you to be whole, and a man never make you whole,” Todd shared, before explaining why his initial thoughts on Galanis changed. “But a man can create a safe area for you to become happy within yourself and for you to become safe with being who you are, and I watched that being given to you every day.

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”“Yes, he worships … well, he should, look at you and he’s got a father-in-law like me,” Todd then said with a laugh, before adding, “... And well you know I wasn’t for this. ”“I look back on it and I remember the look on your face sitting in the pool house that day, when you told me and I said, ‘Let me stop you.

’ ”“I said, ‘Let me stop you … don’t tell me anything because I am not interested in hearing it. If that is what you have chosen to do with your life, you need keep it separate to my life because I am not condoning my daughter marrying someone or being tied up with someone that’s my age, and I saw the hurt.

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”32-year age gap with her husband Nicholas Riccio Looking directly at the camera, Todd jokingly responded, “Folks, you know what shape the world’s in when these girls are chasing each other to the assisted living … But I watched that hurt comes across your face, and there was a part of you that said, and you didn’t say it, but I saw that look in your face, like is he really saying this to me after everything I’ve done?

”Todd Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, and Savannah ChrisleyCredit: Rick Diamond/ACMA2017/Getty Savannah has previously revealed that she and Galanis first connected “in the world of politics” and at the time she was campaigning for her, Todd and Julie opened up about Savannah’s pregnancy and engagement and revealed that they weren’t initially on board with their daughter’s relationship with Galanis.

“He’s 20 years older, and it was not something I embraced because... I mean, to the point that I had a choice to make,” Todd said, adding, “It was either embrace my daughter’s decision or lose my daughter. ” “And nothing is ever coming between me and my daughter,” he continued.

“I love Savannah with my heart and soul, but did I advocate for this? No, but I will tell you that he has treated her with the utmost of respect. ”Savannah Chrisley in September 2023Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty“I have always said I would rather 20 phenomenal years with someone than 50 ‘meh’ years with someone,” she explained of Galanis and their “huge” age gap.

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She also shared that Galanis proposed while they were on vacation in the Cayman Islands in December 2025 with anto stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.