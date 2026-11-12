Todd Chrisley Defends Savannah Pregnancy and Confronts Critics

Todd Chrisley addresses body shaming regarding Savannah's pregnancy, defends her relationship with an older partner, and praises Lindsie Chrisley's supportive podcast message.

Todd Chrisley publicly confronted online critics who had body-shamed Savannah Chrisley during her pregnancy, defending her appearance and choices with fierce loyalty. The reality television personality used his platform on the Thursday, October 29 episode of Dumb Blonde to directly address negativity directed at his daughter. He emphasized that the scrutiny was unfair and highlighted the emotional toll of such comments on an expectant mother.

Todd Chrisley Defends Savannah at Mar-A-Lago Gala

Savannah Chrisley attended the annual Mar-A-Lago Halloween gala alongside her father and her husband prior to revealing her pregnancy. She expressed deep insecurity about her changing body, repeatedly telling her father, I am big, while he reassured her that she looked stunning. Todd Chrisley recalled advising her to embrace her growing bump rather than trying to disguise it with her attire during the event.

Also read Todd Chrisley defends pregnant Savannah against fat shamers, admits she’s battling severe body image issues

Savannah Chrisley initially wanted to wear a dress that would hide her pregnancy, but Todd Chrisley encouraged her to show off her baby. He reminded her that she had struggled with infertility in the past and should appreciate this new chapter in her life. He insisted that hiding her bump would be a mistake given her journey to conceive a child.

Ultimately, Savannah Chrisley wore a green gown adorned with butterfly decorations that revealed her midsection. Todd Chrisley described the moment as wonderful when designers placed the butterflies on her dress. She looked at him with tears in her eyes, expressing that she was fine and acknowledging that he was right about showing her bump.

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Relationship Details and Age Gap Commentary

Todd Chrisley also shared honest memories about learning that Savannah Chrisley had met a new partner who is twenty years older. He admitted that the age difference was not something he immediately embraced. The situation presented him with a difficult choice regarding his daughter's romantic future.

He clarified that Savannah Chrisley had been nervous about her appearance during this period of her life. The criticism from internet users focused on weight gain in her face, which Todd Chrisley strongly condemned. He stated that those individuals should feel bad for shaming a pregnant woman without knowing the full context.

Todd Chrisley warned against running one mouth without understanding what is going on in someone else's life. He suggested that critics of Savannah Chrisley should feel satisfied now that they know they were targeting a mother-to-be. His comments served as a direct rebuke to the online hate directed at his daughter.

Lindsie Chrisley Offers Supportive Podcast Message

Lindsie Chrisley sent heartfelt well-wishes to her half-sister Savannah Chrisley regarding her pregnancy and recent marriage. She made these remarks on the Tuesday, November 3 episode of her Southern Tea podcast. Lindsie Chrisley congratulated Savannah on embracing her journey to motherhood and navigating her personal life.

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley are preparing to become grandparents again as Savannah Chrisley expands her family. Todd Chrisley has children from his first marriage, including Lindsie Chrisley and Kyle Chrisley. Kyle Chrisley is a biological parent alongside his partner. Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley also adopted Kyle Chrisley's daughter, Chloe.

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Savannah Chrisley is already a mother to her son, Grayson Todd, who was born when Todd Chrisley was twenty years old. Todd Chrisley expressed excitement about watching Savannah Chrisley become a mother for the second time. He noted that she has been a mother figure to Grayson Todd since he came home from the hospital.

Todd Chrisley observed a distinct change in Savannah Chrisley's demeanor as she prepares for her new baby. He sees her as highly focused on ensuring her household is organized correctly. Todd Chrisley believes she is making the right decisions to provide a stable environment for her growing family.

The bond between Savannah Chrisley and Grayson Todd is unbreakable according to Todd Chrisley. He praised her dedication to maintaining a proper home for her children. Savannah Chrisley's approach to parenting reflects the values instilled by her father.

Despite being estranged from her family, Lindsie Chrisley remains supportive of Savannah Chrisley. Jackson, Lindsie Chrisley's son, is also part of the extended family dynamic. The Chrisley family continues to navigate their complex relationships while celebrating personal milestones like pregnancy.