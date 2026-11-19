Todd Chrisley discusses Savannah's pregnancy, husband Jason, and insists she maintain her career identity after the baby arrives, highlighting their stable life in the Cayman Islands.

Todd Chrisley has opened up about his daughter Savannah Chrisley's pregnancy and her marriage to Jason Althoff, addressing public scrutiny while affirming his support for her decision to start a family. The reality television personality revealed that he and his wife Julie have named the expected grandson, signaling their excitement for the new addition to the Chrisley family tree.

Stable Relationship and Cayman Wedding

Savannah, who is twenty-nine years old, described her life as peaceful and free of turmoil, stating that she does not wonder how to pay her bills. She emphasized to her father that she is in a healthy, happy relationship, which she believes creates the ideal environment for raising a child. This stability culminated in her quiet wedding to Jason in the Cayman Islands last July, shortly after she announced her pregnancy.

Also read Savannah Teacher Faces Sexual Battery Probe Over Disabled Student Grooming

Todd, who is fifty-seven, shared his initial reaction to meeting Savannah's fiancé on the October 29 episode of the Dumb Blonde podcast. He admitted that the significant age gap, with Jason being twenty years older, was not something he immediately embraced. Despite his initial hesitation, Todd has since come to accept and support the union as his daughter prepares for motherhood.

Career Identity and Professional Obligations

During a candid conversation on the Thursday, October 29 episode of the Dumb Blonde podcast, Savannah discussed the financial and professional pressures she faces while seven months pregnant. She clarified that she works and maintains her own money, noting that her podcasting endeavors are not done for free. Savannah explained that she has contractual obligations and continues to work because she loves the content, not just for financial necessity.

Advertisement

Todd Chrisley expressed a strong desire for his daughter to continue her professional endeavors even after the baby boy arrives. He warned Savannah that her identity should not be solely tied to her role as a mother. He emphasized that her podcast performs very well and that many people want to listen to her voice, urging her to maintain the accomplishments that define her personal brand.

Future Branding and Public Appearances

Todd offered specific advice on how Savannah should define her identity moving forward, suggesting it should be based on what feeds her most. He mentioned that if podcasting, returning to television, or creating another brand is what sustains her, she should pursue it. However, he also expressed hope that creating another child might become her primary focus, revealing that he has already named the child.

Addressing critics who have scrutinized Savannah's appearance, Todd defended his daughter's beauty and composure during public events. He recounted taking Savannah and Jason to an event at Mar-A-Lago on the Wednesday, November 11 episode of his Chrisley Confessions 2.0 podcast. He noted that she looked pretty despite being nervous, reinforcing his protective stance over his daughter and her new family unit.