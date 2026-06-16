Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche faces a tough confirmation battle as he seeks to replace Pam Bondi. After a meeting with Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, Blanche is expected to continue his support for President Trump's 'law and order' mission. yet, Grassley has called for more transparency and accounTability, setting the stage for a contentious hearing in July.

Todd Blanche , a prominent figure in the Department of Justice, has been serving as the acting Attorney General since Pam Bondis resignation earlier this year.

His nomination by President Donald Trump for the permanent position has sparked a contentious confirmation battle, with nearly all Democrats pledging to vote against him. Blanche's meeting with Chuck Grassley, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, was recently held, and Grassley expressed a positive outlook. Blanche, who has been supporting Trump's 'law and order' mission for over a year, is expected to continue his hard work in ensuring the safety of American families.

Grassley, however, emphasized the need for more transparency and accountability, uRging Blanche to address his outstanding record requests. The hearing for Blanche's confirmation is scheduled for July





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