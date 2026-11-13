Trump Official Todd Blanche Moves to Military Base; Hegseth Pays $4,655 Rent

Attorney General Todd Blanche reportedly resides on a military installation, joining other senior Trump administration figures including Scott Bessent and Marco Rubio.

Attorney General Todd Blanche has reportedly taken up residence at a military installation in the Washington, D.C., area for several months, marking his addition to an expanding roster of senior Trump administration officials who have shifted from private civilian homes to secured government or military housing.

Sources familiar with the arrangement confirmed to Fox News Digital that Blanche relocated to the base earlier this year, though the specific motivation for his move was not detailed. The Justice Department was contacted for official comment on the matter.

Also read US Attorney General Todd Blanche Relocates to Military Base Amid Safety Fears

Blanche is one of several high-ranking officials whose residential choices have attracted significant attention amid heightened security fears. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly moved to a military base citing threats linked to Iran and security issues arising from the public disclosure of his Georgetown home address.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth have similarly been reported to reside at Fort McNair in Washington, D.C. Additionally, White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller was reported to have moved into military housing following protests outside his Arlington, Virginia, residence and the exposure of his personal address.

The reported relocations raise questions about how common it is for civilian political appointees to live on military installations and how they affect housing traditionally used by military personnel. Public reporting has yet to establish a definitive total count of Trump administration officials living in military housing within the Washington area.

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According to reporting by The Atlantic, at least six senior political appointees had moved into such housing by October 2025. This group included Rubio, Hegseth, Miller, then-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, and another senior White House official whose identity remains undisclosed.

A separate New York Times report from March identified at least half a dozen current or former officials who had either moved into or explored living in military housing in the region. Noem moved into housing at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, while Blanche and Bessent have not had their specific locations publicly identified.

The cost of these arrangements has drawn specific attention. The Times reported that Hegseth was paying $4,655.70 per month to live in a residence at Fort McNair traditionally reserved for the Army's vice chief of staff. Moving officials onto secure installations can provide additional protection and may reduce the need for security arrangements at private residences.

While senior civilian officials overseeing national security have historically lived in government or military housing, the current concentration appears to have few modern parallels. Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates lived in government housing near the Pentagon from 2006 to 2011 under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

During Trump's first administration, Jim Mattis lived in military housing as Pentagon chief from 2017 to 2019. Mike Pompeo resided at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall while serving as both CIA director and Secretary of State.

The practice of military leaders living in official military residences goes back much further. During World War II, senior Army officers occupied homes at Fort Myer in Virginia, including residences along what became known as Generals' Row.

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Those quarters were intended for military commanders, however, rather than civilian political appointees. The September 11 attacks also prompted the government to activate continuity-of-government plans, which included relocating some officials and personnel to secure locations so federal operations could continue in an emergency.

Those temporary emergency relocations were different from civilian officials taking up residence in military housing as their homes. The number of civilian political appointees living on military installations at the same time appears to have few modern parallels.

The Atlantic reported in October 2025 that there was no known record of so many political appointees living on military bases simultaneously. The New York Times later described the practice as having no modern precedent.

The available reporting does not provide a definitive count of civilian officials currently occupying military housing, a complete list of the residences involved, or a clear picture of how the arrangements affect military personnel.

Newsweek has contacted the Department of Defense for information about how many civilian officials are living in military housing in the Washington area. The Department was asked about the policies governing those arrangements and whether they have affected housing available to military personnel.

The Pentagon's policies on civilian occupancy, the number of officials approved to live in military housing, and the effect on available residences remain important questions in assessing how unusual the current arrangements are.

The answers could help establish whether the current concentration of civilian officials in military housing reflects an expansion of a longstanding practice or a significant departure from it. The reports do not establish that every official is living on a military base, as some descriptions refer more broadly to protected government housing.