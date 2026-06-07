Today Show Hosts Confront Colleague's Family Crisis Amid FBI Investigation Dispute

Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones reveal why they addressed Savannah Guthrie's missing mother on-air, emphasizing authenticity during a personal tragedy. The statement follows FBI Director Kash Patel's claim that his bureau was initially excluded from the investigation, which the Pima County Sheriff's Office refutes.

In any other TV show context, it would have focused solely on the hosts and the program, but the unexpected disappearance of Nancy Guthrie , mother of Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie , immediately became the overwhelming reality.

This tragedy unfolded just two weeks after the launch of a new hour-long morning show, Today With Jenna & Sheinelle, hosted by Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones. The hosts explained that they could not separate the personal crisis from their broadcast because, as Bush Hager stated, "What's beautiful about our hour is that you can't fake it. We don't have the news to fall back on.

Our conversations have to be emotional and connected to what we're actually going through.

" They emphasized that thinking about Nancy was constant, and pretending everything was normal was impossible. The situation intensified when FBI Director Kash Patel publicly claimed that his bureau was initially shut out of the investigation for four days, a statement that has been addressed by the Pima County Sheriff's Department. A spokesperson for the department clarified that Sheriff Chris Nanos responded to the scene the night of the incident, providing immediate local leadership and oversight.

The spokesperson also noted that a member of the FBI Task Force was notified and present, and that the FBI was promptly notified by both the sheriff's office and the Guthrie family, with coordination beginning without delay. Despite Patel's claim of being denied access, the department confirmed that they continued to offer assistance and that an FBI presence was established, including a visit by Patel to the Tucson office where 150 agents and analysts were working on the case.

Meanwhile, Savannah Guthrie herself had to leave the Today show broadcast early on May 6, an occurrence co-anchor Craig Melvin attributed to her needing to step out early, with an assurance she would return the next day, though the reason remained unspecified. Throughout this period, Bush Hager and Jones have expressed ongoing support for their colleague, reiterating their commitment to acknowledging the truth of the situation on-air rather than maintaining a facade of normalcy





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Savannah Guthrie Nancy Guthrie Jenna Bush Hager Sheinelle Jones Today Show FBI Investigation Kash Patel Pima County Sheriff

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