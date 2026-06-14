Today's World Cup Matchups & Odds: Sunday, June 14 Schedule

Today's World Cup schedule for Sunday, June 14, features Germany vs. Curacao, Netherlands vs. Japan, and Sweden vs. Tunisia. Get odds, kickoff times, TV info, and expert picks.

Looking for today's World Cup games? We've got you covered with Sunday's matchups, latest odds, kickoff times, locations, TV channels, and expert predictions. The 2026 World Cup continues Sunday with four matches on the schedule, highlighted by Germany opening its tournament against Curacao, while the Netherlands face Japan in one of the most anticipated group-stage clashes so far.

Germany enters its World Cup opener as a massive -3500 favorite against Curacao. The total is set at 4.5 goals. The Netherlands are a slight +105 favorite against Japan in what projects as one of the most competitive matches of the opening round. The total is set at 2.5 goals.

Sweden is a slight -105 favorite against Tunisia, while the total sits at 2.5 goals. : Our team of experts has thoroughly researched and handpicked each product that appears on our website. We may receive compensation if you sign up through our links. Chris Vasile is a betting analyst with over 13 years of experience breaking down soccer betting markets, with additional coverage across the WNBA and NFL.

He focuses on finding numbers that are slow to adjust — whether it’s due to scheduling spots, player usage, or recent form — and explaining why a line is worth playing. His work has appeared across major betting and sports media platforms, including Covers, VSiN, BetMGM Network, and SportsGrid, where he’s delivered sharp analysis on both mainstream and niche markets. At Covers, he contributes to major tournament coverage and daily betting content, with a particular focus on soccer.

He also runs the Game Day Wagers YouTube channel, where he shares daily picks and betting insights tailored for serious bettors. FIFA World Cup Odds & Win Probability 2026: Spain Lead, USA Shorten After Impressive WinBelgium vs Egypt Predictions, Picks & Odds — Monday, June 15 World Cup Match





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