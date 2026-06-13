Today's World Cup Matchups & Odds: Saturday, June 13 Schedule

Today's World Cup schedule for Saturday, June 13, features Qatar vs. Switzerland, Brazil vs. Morocco, and Scotland vs. Haiti. Get odds, kickoff times, TV info, and expert picks.

Looking for today's World Cup games? We've got you covered with Saturday's matchups, latest odds, kickoff times, locations, TV channels, and expert predictions. The 2026 World Cup continues Saturday with three matches on the slate, as Qatar faces Switzerland, Brazil opens against Morocco, and Haiti takes on Scotland.

Switzerland opens Saturday's World Cup slate as a heavy -450 favorite against Qatar. The total is set at 2.5 goals. Brazil begins its World Cup campaign as a -150 favorite against Morocco. The total is set at 2.5 goals.

Scotland closes out Saturday's World Cup schedule as a -175 favorite against Haiti. The total is set at 2.5 goals. : Our team of experts has thoroughly researched and handpicked each product that appears on our website. We may receive compensation if you sign up through our links.

Chris Vasile is a betting analyst with over 13 years of experience breaking down soccer betting markets, with additional coverage across the WNBA and NFL. He focuses on finding numbers that are slow to adjust — whether it’s due to scheduling spots, player usage, or recent form — and explaining why a line is worth playing.

His work has appeared across major betting and sports media platforms, including Covers, VSiN, BetMGM Network, and SportsGrid, where he’s delivered sharp analysis on both mainstream and niche markets. At Covers, he contributes to major tournament coverage and daily betting content, with a particular focus on soccer. He also runs the Game Day Wagers YouTube channel, where he shares daily picks and betting insights tailored for serious bettors.

FIFA World Cup Standings 2026: Live Group Tables, Results & Qualification ScenariosSwitzerland vs Qatar Predictions, Picks & Odds — Saturday, June 13 World Cup Match





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