Today's Top Stories: Iran Talks Canceled, Supreme Court Ruling on Gun Rights, and More

A roundup of major news: US-Iran talks off due to Lebanon fighting; Supreme Court says marijuana users can own guns; FDA panel backs mRNA flu vaccine; NSF reverses ocean network closure; World Cup ticket issues; viral whale incident and other stories.

Talks between the United States and Iran over Tehran's nuclear program have been called off due to escalating fighting in Lebanon, according to US officials.

Vice President JD Vance, who was scheduled to lead the talks in Switzerland, has delayed his trip to focus on the new discussions. The cancellation marks a setback in diplomatic efforts to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions amid rising tensions in the Middle East. In other news, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Texas man who argued that it is not a crime for marijuana users to possess firearms.

The decision could have significant implications for federal gun laws and their interaction with state marijuana policies. Meanwhile, a South Dakota man whose life sentence was commuted by Governor Kristi Noem has been implicated in the death of his niece, raising questions about the commutation process. The National Science Foundation reversed its decision to dismantle a crucial oceans-monitoring network after an outcry from scientists and environmental groups. The network provides vital data on ocean health and climate change.

Separately, an FDA panel endorsed a first-of-its-kind flu vaccine using mRNA technology, paving the way for potential approval. This could revolutionize flu prevention, similar to the success of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. World Cup ticket buyers are facing chaos as resale purchases fall through, leaving many fans stranded without valid tickets. The issue has sparked complaints and legal concerns.

On a lighter note, a humpback whale briefly swallowed a kayaker off the coast of Chilean Patagonia, captured on camera. The kayaker emerged unharmed, and the incident went viral. In Argentina, a viral phenomenon has young people identifying as animals, reflecting a unique cultural trend. Other notable stories: A raccoon went on a drunken rampage in a Virginia liquor store and passed out on the bathroom floor.

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse remains uncertain. A photo captured a wall of wild horses surging through western Germany, stunning onlookers. And tips for nutritious camping food highlight how to avoid junk food on the trail. These stories showcase the diversity of events shaping the world today





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