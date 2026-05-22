Today's Top News

A collection of the most important and interesting international news and headlines from the past 24 hours.

NATO allies bewildered by Trumps about-face on US troop moves in Europe Gov. Newsom and Chevron spar over who is to blame for Californias high gas prices Trump eases refrigerant rule in a bid to address surging grocery costs What to know about Kyle Buschs death at 41 Lettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bag Nipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the air Why some people are seeing mental health benefits in everyday tasks Plastic bags don go in the recycling bin. What should you do instead?

RFK Jr. fires leaders of group that sets guidelines for preventive health screenings Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about it US health officials order quarantine for 2 passengers from cruise ship with hantavirus outbrea





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