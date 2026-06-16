Republicans are selecting a challenger to rising Democratic star Jon Ossoff and a gubernatorial candidate who may oversee voting in 2028.

Of all the political battlegrounds of the Trump era, Georgia is arguably the most complex. After nearly a century of being a one-party Democratic bastion, it was dominated by Republicans for several decades before becoming decisively “purple” in 2020.

In that year, Georgia narrowly gave, giving Democrats Senate control and a governing trifecta in Washington. A dispute over the legitimacy of that election nearly broke the state’s GOP in half. Two Republicans, GovernorNow Trump is back in the Oval Office, and Kemp is term-limited. All Georgia Republicans, even Kemp, routinely pay lip service to the 47th president’s party supremacy.

Last month, Raffensperger finished a poor third in the GOP gubernatorial primary. Today, Georgia Republicans will hold gubernatorial and U.S. Senate runoff elections that could shape the party and the state for years to come. It’s an all-GOP show: Former Atlanta mayor, who has set spending records in an abrasive ultra-MAGA “outsider” candidacy that took the party by surprise. The Senate runoff is between another preening MAGA champion, U.S. representativeon primary day could matter a lot.

Collins led Dooley in the Senate primary, but Dooley seemed to have some momentum. Trump’s endorsement came too late for many early voters but boosted Collins a bit in the For some Republicans, the race amounts to a choice between two competing theories of how to prevail in purplish Georgia: energizing the GOP base or building a broader coalition.

The “struggle for the soul of the GOP” interpretation of the Senate race has been jolted by the fact that Trump and Kemp are unexpectedly on the same team in the equally red-hot gubernatorial runoff. It is hard to overstate how. Both candidates have accused each other of corruption and policy heresies, even though both of them are positioned as hard-core defenders of Trump’s legacy in Washington and regular allies of Kemp in Georgia.

The fact that Kemp has had to work with Jones on legislation for the last four years may have made him preferable to the loose-cannon Jackson. As in the Senate race, the polls are close: Insider AdvantageWhoever wins will face a tough general-election contest. That’s particularly true in the Senate race, where Ossoff is building an enormous war chest asof his political chops steadily rise.

Most polls show the incumbent leading either Republican. National Republicans will certainly do everything they can to help their nominee paint Ossoff — a Jewish liberal from Atlanta — as a “Radical Left Lunatic” and “a Dumocrat,” as Trump put it in his The gubernatorial race could have slightly different dynamics, as Bottoms isn’t nearly as well known or as well financed as Ossoff.

But Republicans could have their own state-specific problems stemming from thethat Kemp has called for the day after the runoff. He’s looking to undertake a fresh gerrymandering effort, enabled by the U.S. Supreme Court in its recent. Kemp refused to muck around with congressional lines before the November election.

But out of fear that Bottoms might win the governorship and block a gerrymanderyear, Kemp is asking the legislature to draw a new 2028 map right now . It will very likely be aimed atat least two of Georgia’s five Black U.S. House members.

The national significance of a Georgia gerrymander is clear: Aside from the state’s reputation as the “cradle of the civil rights movement,” it has the largest Black congressional delegation of any state.in their May primary than Republicans did in theirs. A Black-led Democratic voting surge in November could make some real history, leaving both Trump and Kemp as feeble-looking lame ducks and turning Georgia not just purple, but purple trending blue.

And it could also put someone decidedly cool to the MAGA cause in the governor’s seat to supervise Georgia’s vote in 2028. There does seem to be an agreement, but we still don’t know what’s in it. Here’s a quick guide to the confusion. He’s demanding Congress pass an unnecessary voter-fraud bill filled with poison pills, bringing the political system to a standstill.

Critics say the systems we use to educate the brightest kids are flawed and exclusionary. What if it’s the very premise of giftedness that’s faulty? Melania and Barron actually showed up, a fighter mocked Michelle Obama, and the birthday boy didn’t fall asleep . We’re each attached to years of texts, searches, and photos, an archive of self-incrimination and humiliation that could detonate at any time.

Without jinxing it, we asked the ’73 champ and former U.S. senator about what a championship ring would mean after the 53-year drought. A federal judge has blocked the DoJ’s anti-weaponization fund indefinitely and ordered officials to assert in writing that it won’t go forward. The UFC cage fight celebrates America’s 250th . Here’s a guide to the fight card, lawsuit, and drama over “the Claw.

”From Donald Trump Jr. to 2 Chainz, a guide to those raking it in today as the rocket-maker goes public. How a Long Island grandma and a crew of volunteer firefighters helped facilitate a ballot hijacking that changed New York elections forever. *Sorry, there was a problem signing you up.





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