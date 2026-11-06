Today's Craig Melvin Confronts Martha Stewart After Being Blamed for Halloween Controversy

Martha Stewart and Craig Melvin reunited on Today so the lifestyle guru could express her regrets for blaming the host for her “stupid” decision to dress like a homeless person on Halloween.

"It was Saturday, and it was Halloween, and I was invited to a party," Stewart recalled to Melvin on the Nov6 episode of the morning show.

"I was very busy all day doing a lot of gardening. We're planting lots of trees up at the farm, and I really hadn't planned a Halloween costume this year.

Also read Martha Stewart sits down with Craig Melvin to address halloween costume controversy

" Though she emphasized that she usually does very "elaborate costumes," she said she "didn't have a costume" because Melvin—who was dressed as her BFF"I don't blame you at all," Stewart asserted. "It was a joke that I said I blamed you. It was stupid. It was tone deaf.

""I was making a joke," the lifestyle guru emphasized. "I was giving a talk, and I just made a joke that you had spilled chocolate on me, and so I couldn't wear that costume, which I had planned to wear on Halloween night to this party. "As for what lessons the 85-year-old learned? "Pay closer attention to social issues," she reflected.

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"I'm aware of all those social issues, as you can imagine, and I care desperately about all the problems facing us, but I made a mistake. I was stupid. What else can I say?

" "I'm so sorry," she continued. "I hope that my followers and my fans and the rest of America forgive me for doing something that was not meant in any way to be a bad thing. ""I apologized because I was not making fun of anybody or making light of the great problems that face our country," she added.

"I certainly hope our new administration takes big steps to repair a lot of the damage that's being done, and the poor and the hungry and everyone else is taken care of better. " , Stewart expressed remorse and asserted that the homelessness issue in the U.S. is close to her heart.

"Homelessness continues to remain one of America's greatest challenges and ongoing crises," she said in a separate statement toon Nov. 1, "something that I care deeply about and I have spent a significant amount of time and effort supporting charities that combat this ongoing social epidemic. "