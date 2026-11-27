Today Only: Our Favorite Quince Puffer Coat Is Just $120
An Aritzia Super Puff look-alike with a similar boxy shape and down warmth.
is running through Monday, November 30, with hundreds of items on sale. But because the discounts rotate every 24 hours, the offers are fleeting — and right now, an excellent, and both of them were most impressed by the Responsible Down Puffer Jacket.
It’s cheaper than ever before, and if you need more convincing, the down puffiness and shape are nearly identical to.
“It’s very puffy, but it doesn’t weigh a lot and I don’t feel swallowed up or like I’m going to knock stuff over when I go into a store,” Corsillo says. Plus it has a removable hood, stretchy inner cuffs with thumbholes, and an adjustable bungee drawcord hem. The Best Black Friday Deals That Would Make Great Giftsis designed to surface useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape.
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