TODAY: Mother accused of killing two children, setting SUV on fire returns to court

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Marlene Vidal, who is accused of killing her two children and leaving them in a burning car, will be back in court today. SAN ANTONIO — A South Texas mother accused of killing her two young children before setting their bodies on fire inside an SUV is due back in court Thursday morning, when prosecutors could reveal whether they intend to seek the death penalty.

Marlene Vidal, 34, of Edinburg, faces two counts of capital murder and one count of arson in the deaths of her 6-year-old daughter, Aleeza, and 5-year-old son, Adrian. A status hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. before Judge Joel Perez in the 437th District Court. Attorneys are expected to provide updates on the case, including whether prosecutors plan to pursue the death penalty if Vidal is convicted.

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The children were found dead May 15 inside a burning SUV in a parking lot off Richland Hills Drive, near Loop 410 and Highway 151 on San Antonio's West Side. Vidal was standing outside the vehicle when officers arrived and was taken in for questioning. The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office later determined both children died from sharp-force injuries, ruling their deaths homicides.

Vidal was subsequently charged with capital murder and arson, with her bond set at more than $2 million. The case also raised questions about whether warning signs involving Vidal's mental health had been missed. A Texas Department of Family and Protective Services report obtained by News 4 San Antonio revealed that Child Protective Services had received reports of mental health concerns involving Vidal more than a year before her children's deaths.

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According to the records, Vidal experienced what was described as a psychotic break in June 2025. Investigators documented an incident in which officers encountered her behaving erratically during a traffic stop with her children in the vehicle. Vidal was taken to a mental health facility, while relatives temporarily cared for the children. Child Protective Services later confirmed neglectful supervision but returned the children to their mother after her release because they appeared healthy.

Another report received by the agency on May 13, just two days before the children were found dead, detailed additional concerns about Vidal's behavior. According to the records, she had reportedly begun claiming her children were possessed and that someone was following and attempting to poison the family. Thursday's hearing could help determine the direction of the case, particularly whether Vidal will face the possibility of execution if convicted.

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