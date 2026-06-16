Today is Marvel 616 Day for Deadpool and The Punisher in just one hour's time

Marvel 616 Day goes live at 6:16 a.m. New York time, with a Deadpool and Punisher reveal teased at Marvel.com/616. Marvel 616 Day turns June 16 into an annual fan event, using Earth-616 as both a comics reference and marketing hook.

Earth-616 began in Marvel UK’s Captain Britain, created by Dave Thorpe and Alan Moore as a self-deprecating label. Once rejected by Marvel editors, 616 is now central to Marvel 616 Day, blind bags, and a new Deadpool-Punisher tease. … Today is Marvel 616 Day. And at 6.16 am, New York time, which is in one hour exactly, something is promised to launch atwith The Punisher and Deadpool.

What? No idea. But this is where it's handy being on UK time for one, because that will be an easy 11.16 am time for me, with a cup of tea and a Jaffa cake. Other orange-chocolate concoctions are also available, of course.

No other drink is. Marvel 616 Day is an annual promotional celebration held by Marvel Comics on the 16th of June, or 6/16 as the Americans have it. Marvel's marketing department underhas leaned into this as a marketing hook, turning June 16 into a"holiday" for fans, similar to other comic-related observances.

Within the Marvel Universe, it also refers to some kind of multiversal alignment, with Earth-616 at the centre of it all, which was the exact opposite reason for the invention of 616 in the first place. Alan Moore used it as a self-deprecatory joke; if DC Comics were Earth One and Earth Two, then Marvel was an insignificant little backwater further down the probability dial, at 616. But Marvel doesn't like too much self-deprecation, it seems.

The term was , but now it's a marketing promotion. This year, that means 616 Day Blind Bags with Doctor Doom on the front, and something online with Punisher and Doctor Doom…Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant.

Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist. Deadpool and Punisher get a Marvel crossover event by writer Benjamin Percy and artists Geoff Shaw and José Luis Soares PintosI Have Just Booked My Traitors Stage Play Ticket For Opening Night Because Of John Finnemore... But Will I Go Four More Times?

ProbablyAbsolute San Diego Comic-Con Variants: The Daily LITG, 16th June 2026 Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair's Absolute Superman, Absolute Batman and Absolute Wonder Woman San Diego Comic-Con SDCC VariantsFlash and JSA artist Gavin Guidry also recently signed an exclusive deal with DC Comics... might we get more in the run-up to SDCC?

IDW narrows its losses to just $3,000 for the six months through April 2026, as its revenues rise thanks to the comics lineDeadpool and Punisher get a Marvel crossover event by writer Benjamin Percy and artists Geoff Shaw and José Luis Soares PintosAbsolute San Diego Comic-Con Variants: The Daily LITG, 16th June 2026 Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair's Absolute Superman, Absolute Batman and Absolute Wonder Woman San Diego Comic-Con SDCC VariantsWonder Man #4 hits stores Wednesday! The Spot's Hollywood rampage continues while Simon and Hellcat get down to some very adult business.

X-Men United #4 hits stores Wednesday. Can Graymatter Lane's defenses protect against internal drama? Plus, Iceman runs a tabletop RPG session! What If…?

Thor #1 asks what happens when the God of Thunder gets Spider-Man's hand-me-down alien wardrobe. Hitting stores Wednesday, June 17th.





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