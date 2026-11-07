Today in History: November 7, Washington state bridge collapses into Puget Sound

Washington state’s original Tacoma Narrows Bridge, nicknamed “Galloping Gertie,” collapsed into Puget Sound during a windstorm just four months after opening to traffic.

Today is Saturday, Nov. 7, the 311th day of 2026. There are 54 days left in the year. On Nov. 7, 1940, Washington state’s original Tacoma Narrows Bridge, nicknamed “Galloping Gertie,” collapsed into Puget Sound during a windstorm just four months after opening to traffic.

In 1811, the Battle of Tippecanoe was fought near present-day Lafayette, Indiana, as a U.S. expeditionary force led by Maj. Gen. William Henry Harrison defeated Native American warriors from Tecumseh’s confederacy. In 1916, Jeannette Rankin of Montana won election to the U.S. House of Representatives, becoming the first woman elected to either chamber of Congress.

Also read Shield to acquire Kirkland radar company expanding footprint in Puget Sound

In 1917, Russia’s Bolshevik Revolution took place as forces led by Vladimir Ilyich Lenin overthrew the provisional government of Alexander Kerensky. In 1944, President Franklin D. Roosevelt won an unprecedented fourth term in office, defeating Republican Thomas E. Dewey. In 1967, Carl Stokes became the first Black person elected mayor of a major U.S. city, winning the post in Cleveland, Ohio.

Advertisement

In 1989, L. Douglas Wilder won the governor’s race in Virginia, becoming the first elected Black governor in U.S. history; David N. Dinkins was elected New York City’s first Black mayor. In 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he had tested positive for HIV and was retiring. In 1996, NASA launched the Mars Global Surveyor from Cape Canaveral, Florida, the first successful U.S. mission to the red planet in about two decades.

The orbiter became the longest-operating spacecraft sent to Mars at that time before NASA lost contact with it in November 2006. In 2011, a jury in Los Angeles convicted Michael Jackson’s doctor, Conrad Murray, of involuntary manslaughter for supplying a powerful anesthetic implicated in the pop star’s 2009 death. In 2020, Democrat Joe Biden clinched victory over Republican President Donald Trump as a win in Pennsylvania pushed Biden over the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes. Trump refused to concede. Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is 82. Actor Christopher Knight is 68. Actor-comedian Adam DeVine is 43. Actor Amybeth McNulty is 25.