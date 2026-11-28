Halfback Ernie Davis of Syracuse University became the first Black college football player to be named winner of the Heisman Trophy.

Today is Saturday, Nov. 28, the 332nd day of 2026. There are 33 days left in the year. On Nov. 28, 1961, halfback Ernie Davis of Syracuse University became the first Black college football player to be named winner of the Heisman Trophy.

In 1520, Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan reached the Pacific Ocean after passing through the South American strait that now bears his name. In 1925, the Grand Ole Opry debuted on radio station WSM in Nashville, Tennessee; it continues today as the longest-running radio broadcast in U.S. history. In 1942, fire engulfed the Cocoanut Grove nightclub in Boston, killing 492 people in the deadliest nightclub blaze ever.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Josef Stalin met in Tehran, Iran, for the first time to discuss Allied cooperation during World War II. In 1964, the United States launched the space probe Mariner 4 on a course toward Mars, which it flew past in July 1965, sending back pictures of the red planet.