Today in History: November 27, Alfred Nobel’s will establishes the Nobel Prizes
Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel signed his will establishing the Nobel Prizes, bequeathing most of his fortune for annual prizes honoring outstanding achievements in peace, physics, chemistry, literature, and physiology or medicine.
FILE – The last will of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, establishing that the proceeds from the estate shall be distributed “to those who, during the preceding year, shall have conferred the gratest benefit on mankind”.
Nobel, a prolific inventor who made his fortune on manufacturing dynamite, died in 1896 as one of the richest men in the world. Some of the world’s top scientists, writers and peace makers will get a long-distance call from Scandinavia next week as the Nobel Prize committees announce the winners of their coveted awards.
On Nov. 27, 1895, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel signed his will establishing the Nobel Prizes, bequeathing most of his fortune for annual prizes honoring outstanding achievements in peace, physics, chemistry, literature, and physiology or medicine. . In 1924, Macy’s first Thanksgiving Day parade — billed as a “Christmas Parade” — took place in New York.
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