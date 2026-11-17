President Richard Nixon told a gathering of Associated Press managing editors at a televised news conference in Orlando, Florida: “People have got to know whether or not their president is a crook. Well, I’m not a crook.”

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 17, the 321st day of 2026. There are 44 days left in the year. On Nov. 17, 1973, President Richard Nixon told a gathering of Associated Press managing editors at a televised news conference in Orlando, Florida: “People have got to know whether or not their president is a crook.

Well, I’m not a crook. ”In 1800, Congress held its first session in the partially completed U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. In 1965, North Vietnamese forces ambushed a battalion from the U.S. Army’s 1st Cavalry Division during what would become known as theValley, the first significant confrontation between U.S. and North Vietnamese troops in the Vietnam War .

Also read Breaking Bad Cast Reunite for Definitive Oral History Book on November 17

In 1968, the last minutes of a tense NFL matchup on NBC between the New York Jets and the Oakland Raiders were preempted by the children’s film “Heidi. ” The network received thousands of calls from angry viewers and formally apologized. In 1989, an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 Czechoslovakian students demonstrated in Prague against Communist rule; hundreds of thousands joined the protests in the following days.

Dubbed the “Velvet Revolution” for its nonviolent nature, the protests led to the resignation of the Communist Party’s leadership on Nov. 28 that year. In 1997, 62 people, most of them foreign tourists, were killed when militants opened fire at the Temple of Hatshepsut in Luxor, Egypt; the attackers were killed by police.

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In 2003, Arnold Schwarzenegger, the Austrian-born actor who had become one of America’s biggest movie stars of the 1980s and ’90s, was sworn in as the 38th governor of California. In 2020, President Donald Trump fired the nation’s top election security official, Christopher Krebs, who had refuted Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud and vouched for the integrity of the vote. In 2024, Democrat Joe Biden became the first sitting U.S. president to visit the Amazon rainforest.

While in Brazil, Biden used the trip to promote legislation to address global warming and the need for cleaning air, water and energy. Actor-model Lauren Hutton is 83.

“Saturday Night Live” producer Lorne Michaels is 82. R&B singer Ronnie DeVoe is 59. Rapper Sada Baby is 34.