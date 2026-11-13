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Today in History: November 13, volcanic mudslide buries Colombian city, killing 23,000

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Today in History: November 13, volcanic mudslide buries Colombian city, killing 23,000
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Some 23,000 residents of Armero, Colombia, died when a volcanic mudslide buried the city.

Today is Friday, Nov. 13, the 317th day of 2026. There are 48 days left in the year. On Nov. 13, 1985, some 23,000 residents of Armero, Colombia, died when a volcanic mudslide buried the city.

In 1775, during the Revolutionary War, American troops captured Montreal under the command of Continental Army Gen. Richard Montgomery. In 1956, the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed a lower-court ruling which found Alabama bus segregation laws were illegal. In 1971, the U.S. space probe Mariner 9 went into orbit around Mars, becoming the first spacecraft to orbit another planet.

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In 2001, U.S.-backed Northern Alliance fighters in Afghanistan entered Kabul as Taliban forces retreated from the capital city. In 2015, Islamic State militants carried out coordinated attacks in Paris at the national stadium, in a crowded concert hall, in restaurants and on streets, killing 130 people in the worst attack on French soil since World War II. In 2022, four University of Idaho students were fatally stabbed in their off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho.

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Actor Frances Conroy is 74. Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is 59. Olympic swimming gold medalist Dana Vollmer is 39. Tennis player Emma Raducanu is 24.

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