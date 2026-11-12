Today in History: November 12, San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge opens to traffic

The San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge opened as President Franklin D. Roosevelt pressed a telegraph key in Washington, D.C., and gave the green light to traffic.

Today is Thursday, Nov. 12, the 316th day of 2026. There are 49 days left in the year. On Nov. 12, 1936, the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge opened as President Franklin D. Roosevelt pressed a telegraph key in Washington, D.C.

, and gave the green light to traffic. In 1927, Josef Stalin became the undisputed ruler of the Soviet Union as Leon Trotsky was expelled from the Communist Party. In 1948, Japanese general and former Prime Minister Hideki Tojo and several other World War II Japanese leaders were sentenced to death by a war-crimes tribunal; Tojo was executed in December 1948. In 1954, Ellis Island officially closed as an immigration station and detention center.

Also read Bridge Tolls to Rise to $10 in 2024, with Discounts for FasTrak Users

More than 12 million immigrants arrived in the United States via Ellis Island between 1892 and 1954. In 1970, the Bhola cyclone struck East Pakistan, now Bangladesh. The deadliest tropical cyclone on record claimed the lives of an estimated 300,000-500,000 people. In 2001, American Airlines Flight 587, en route to the Dominican Republic, crashed after takeoff from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, killing all 260 people on board and five people on the ground.

In 2019, Venice saw its worst flooding in more than 50 years, with the water reaching 6.14 feet above average sea level; damage was estimated in the hundreds of millions of dollars. In 2021, a judge in Los Angeles ended the conservatorship that had controlled the life and money of pop star Britney Spears for nearly 14 years.

Advertisement

In 2024, Jack Teixeira, a Massachusetts Air National Guard member, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for leaking classified military documents about the war in Ukraine. Nearly a year after his April 2023 arrest, Teixeira had pleaded guilty to willful retention and transmission of national defense information under the Espionage Act. Sportscaster Al Michaels is 82. Olympic gold medal gymnast Nadia Comăneci is 65.

Pakistani filmmaker and journalist Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is 48. MotoGP star Marco Bezzecchi is 28.