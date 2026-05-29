Today in History: May 29, first woman races in the Indianapolis 500

Janet Guthrie became the first woman to race in the Indianapolis 500, finishing in 29th place.

Today is Friday, May 29, the 149th day of 2026. There are 216 days left in the year. On May 29, 1977, Janet Guthrie became the first woman to race in the Indianapolis 500, finishing in 29th place . In 1790, Rhode Island became the 13th and final original colony to ratify the United States Constitution. In 1914, the Canadian ocean liner RMS Empress of Ireland sank in the St. Lawrence River in eastern Quebec after colliding with the Norwegian cargo ship SS Storstad; of the 1,477 people on board the Empress of Ireland, 1,012 died.

In 1953, Edmund Hillary of New Zealand and Tenzing Norgay of Nepal became the first climbers to reach the summit of Mount Everest. In 1985, 39 people were killed at the European Cup Final in Brussels, Belgium, when rioting broke out and a wall separating British and Italian soccer fans collapsed. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev began their fourth summit meeting in Moscow.

In 2004, the World War II Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. , was dedicated by President George W. Bush. In 2009, a judge in Los Angeles sentenced music producer Phil Spector to 19 years to life in prison for the murder of actor Lana Clarkson. In 2020, fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, the Black man whose dying gasps under Chauvin’s knee led to nationwide protests against racial injustice. Musician-composer Danny Elfman is 73. Actor Rupert Everett is 67.

Singer Melanie Brown is 51. Actor Maika Monroe is 33.





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